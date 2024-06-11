FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Two of the Jets' biggest names and most important players chose to skip mandatory minicamp.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick, who has not attended any of the offseason workouts, continues to keep his distance from the Jets as he seeks a new contract. Aaron Rodgers also is not attending the two-day minicamp because of a prearranged event that “is important to him,” according to coach Robert Saleh.

Rodgers had taken part in the Jets’ voluntary offseason program, but he communicated to Saleh “a while ago” about an event this week. Still, Saleh called Rodgers’ and Reddick’s absences “unexcused” and said they’re subject to be fined.

The two Jets can be docked $16,953 for the first day and $33,908 for the second day, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. Reddick already relinquished a $250,000 workout bonus for not coming to voluntary workouts.

Saleh tried to downplay both absences, but Reddick’s is certainly disconcerting.

“If this is the worst thing that happens to us, I think we’re doing pretty good,” Saleh said. “I promise, this is not something I’m worried about.”

The Jets acquired Reddick from the Eagles in March for a conditional 2026 third-round pick and have barely seen or spoken to him since. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a no-show for team activities because of a contract dispute.

Reddick, 29, is in the final year of his contract and due to make $14.25 million. The Eagles were not going to extend Reddick and granted his representatives permission to seek a trade. The Jets were aware Reddick wanted a new deal, but nothing has transpired and he continues to stay away from the team.

Saleh spoke to Reddick over the weekend for the first time since they traded for him.

“He’s in a really good place mentally, working his tail off like we already know,” Saleh said Tuesday morning. “He’s choosing to sit out this one. Unexcused.”

Saleh said he and Reddick spoke when the trade first happened and then just exchanged texts until this past weekend. Saleh initiated the conversation, saying he was seeing where Reddick was mentally and what his plans are for the summer.

“He’s a pro, he’s a vet,” Saleh said. “He’s the last guy I’m worried about whether or not he’ll be ready to play football. He knows what he needs to do to get himself ready.”

If Reddick doesn’t get a deal done before the Jets report for training camp late next month, he could be a holdout. Saleh said he’s not concerned about Reddick missing the start of camp. But Saleh said last week that he expected Reddick to be at this minicamp.

“I’m not concerned,” Saleh said. “I understand everything that’s happening. But at the same time, I know when it comes time to play football, like I said before, he’s going to be ready to play football.”

Reddick has been a dominant pass rusher. His 50 1/2 sacks over the past four seasons are the fourth-most in the NFL.

He was brought in to replace Bryce Huff, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles. The Jets also traded defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos in April when they couldn’t agree on a reworked contract.

After becoming a Jet, Reddick sounded excited about playing for this defense and what he could bring to it. He also didn’t seem worried about his contract situation.

“Whatever happens, I’m going to be happy for it,” Reddick said. “I’m going to give my all no matter what, that’s just who I am as a person. No matter how it goes, how many years I’m going to be here, for how ever long I’m here for. And I’m going to give the team, the fans, everything that I have.”

As for Rodgers, Saleh said he’s not disappointed that his quarterback isn’t here. Rodgers, who is returning from a torn Achilles tendon, has been present for everything to this point. He was in the facility on Monday to take his physical.

Rodgers is 40 years old and entering his 20th NFL season. Saleh said there is no concern about how Rodgers will return physically and mentally in July.

“He had something that was very important to him,” Saleh said. “If it’s important to him, it’s important to us."