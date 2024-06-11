FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Tyrod Taylor was a fan of Garrett Wilson from watching him on television. Now that he works with Wilson, Taylor is even more impressed.

The Jets backup quarterback, who worked with the starters on Tuesday with Aaron Rodgers absent from mandatory minicamp, said Wilson ranks “very high” on the list of receivers he’s played with in his long career.

Wilson has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

“I’ve been very impressed with him. I told him that the first week that I got here,” said Taylor, a 13-year veteran. “I feel like I caught a lot of their games last year. I got a chance to see him, but then actually being around him, seeing the way he works, his approach, has a veteran mindset, When I say that, just how he works. You don’t really see a lot of younger guys that way.

“He’s super talented and he wants to get it right. Obviously he’s a key part of our offense, but I think his attitude and his approach day-to-day also lifts up that room and brings high expectations across the board.”

Taylor also knows what Mike Williams, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is capable of doing for the offense.

“I know he’s eager to show what he can do here as well as just coming off an injury, ready to prove himself,” Taylor said.

Two Jets' players, Aaron Rodgers and Haason Reddick, were absent from the Jets' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Credit: Newsday Studios

Taylor counts Williams, Keenan Allen, Steve Smith, Jarvis Landry, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks among his former teammates.

Hall pass

Breece Hall continued to work on the side with what coach Robert Saleh called “some lower-half stuff.” Saleh said if it was a game week, Hall would “roll,” but “there’s no point to push it.” Hall said he could practice, feels good and appreciates the coaches for being cautious with him.

Injury updates

Saleh is “fully expecting” right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn Achilles tendon) and right tackle Morgan Moses (torn pectoral muscle) to be ready for the start of training camp.

Williams will be on a similar schedule as Hall was last season coming off an ACL tear. There will be a gradual buildup to when Williams can return to practice and he may be on a snap count at the start of the season depending on how he progresses.

Two-minute drill

Former Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant is trying out for the Jets during this camp. Grant has six combined kickoff and punt return touchdowns in six seasons with Miami and Chicago. He missed the last two seasons with injuries. Other tryouts include ex-Falcons first-round pick defensive lineman Takk McKinley, and offensive lineman Patrick Elflein.