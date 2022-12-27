Jets' playoff scenario entering Week 17 of NFL season

The Jets' faint playoff hopes got a Christmas present on Sunday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers upset the Miami Dolphins. As a result, they now have one path and one path only to make the playoffs — and while they can't clinch anything this weekend, they can eliminate themselves from the conversation.

In short, the Jets need to win both of their remaining games — at Seattle this Sunday, then at Miami on Jan. 8 — and hope for New England to lose at least one of its final two games (vs. Miami this Sunday, at Buffalo on Jan. 8).

If the Dolphins and Jets both take care of business against their respective opponents this weekend, it would set up a winner-take-all divisional game between the two in Miami in the final week of the regular season (paging the NFL's schedule-flexers!). That's because, while Miami would be a game up on the Jets, a win by the Jets would give them the series sweep and the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It may not be that simple, though, after Tua Tagovailoa entered the league's concussion protocol for the second time this season. It's unclear if Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL with a 105.5 QB rating, will be cleared in time for Sunday's game against New England; if not, backup Teddy Bridgewater would start against the Patriots, who are also still alive in the playoff chase.

If the Patriots do beat the Dolphins this weekend, Week 18's Jets-Dolphins game no longer becomes winner-take-all. Instead, it would become a three-way race for the final wild-card spot, with the result depending on the outcome of Week 18's other AFC East game: New England at Buffalo. If the Bills handle the Patriots, then the winner of the Jets-Dolphins game is in. However, if the Patriots beat the Bills — which isn't improbable, since the Bills may choose to rest their starters if they clinch the No. 1 seed this weekend — they'd clinch the AFC's final wild-card spot.

However, all of this is rendered moot if the Jets don't win out, beginning Sunday against old friend Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Seattle.