Jets must prove that they not only can compete, but can win to make playoffs

The Jets have proved all season and particularly the last two weeks that they can compete with just about anyone. That’s not good enough anymore.

Robert Saleh’s team has to prove it can beat just about everyone.

The Jets have reached that point of the season where in which every game is essentially a must-win. They have four games remaining and an unexpected playoff berth is on the line.

After Sunday’s 20-12 loss in Buffalo, the Jets (7-6) sat in the seventh spot in the AFC playoff race, clinging to the third wil-card berth. By Sunday night, they dropped to eighth and by Monday night they fell to ninth.

The Chargers and New England are 7-6 and leapfrogged the Jets in a 24-hour span. Because of tiebreakers, the Patriots, who beat the Jets twice, are seventh and the Chargers are eighth.

If the Jets are going to snap their 11-year playoff drought – like Saleh said he expects them to after the loss in Buffalo – they’ve got some work to do and ground to make up.

“The encouraging thing is we can go toe-to-toe with anyone,” Saleh said. “Believe that. I think that anyone who watches football can watch our games and say, ‘God, this team can play with anybody.’

While the injuries piled up, what do the Giants playoff chances look like after a home loss on Sunday? Plus, did the Jets get good news regarding Zach Wilson? NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa speaks with Kim Jones and Al Iannazzone about the outlook for both teams for the remainder of the season. Credit: Newsday

“Now, for this young football team, how do we become a team where you’re on the flip side of winning more consistently?”

Saleh said it’s all in the details for this still growing team that must show its most growth now.

The Jets play their final two home games against suddenly surging Detroit and Jacksonville in a 10-day span. The Lions have won 5 of 6 to propel themselves into the playoff race, making Sunday’s game a huge one for both teams.

Quarterback Mike White, who had to go to the hospital after the Bills game to get a CT scan on his ribs, said he’s preparing as if he’s playing Sunday against the Lions. If White plays, it’s possible Zach Wilson will be active for the first time in four games and serve as the backup.

The Jets’ last two regular-season games are at Seattle and Miami. They may need to win at least three of four after dropping three of their last four.

“What’s cool about this is we’ve got four playoff games because every team we’re playing is fighting for a playoff spot,” Saleh said. “Even Jacksonville is looking for some help. So every game has major playoff implications.

“This is an awesome experience for our group, and it just makes things more rewarding, especially if you can get it done.”

The final game in Miami could be for a playoff spot for both teams. The Dolphins (8-5) currently are the sixth seed. The Jets own the tiebreaker from their October wini.

The Patriots have the toughest remaining schedule in the AFC, according to tankathon.com. Their opponents have a .615 winning percentage. The Dolphins are fourth (.558). The Jets have the seventh hardest (.500). The Chargers have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. They face teams with a .356 winning percentage

Saleh said for the first time publicly this week that he believes the Jets will make the playoffs. The Jets have lost two in a row, but Saleh appreciated their fight, grit and mindset in those games. Both were one-score defeats in Minnesota and Buffalo against teams with nine wins at the time.

“Buffalo’s a championship football team,” Saleh said. “I feel like we’re a championship type football team. Like we can be that, but how do we get to that next step?”

The Jets had plenty of chances against the Vikings. Braxton Berrios dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass with under two minutes remaining and the Jets converted just 1 of 6 red-zone opportunities.

They hung with the Bills. White was pummeled that game yet finished it. Two turnovers and some costly penalties victimized the Jets against the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Saleh said that the Jets would see Buffalo again, which can only happen in the postseason.

“Our goal is to see them again because that means we’ll be in the playoffs,” White said. “From here on out, every game is essentially a playoff game for us. We have to treat it as such with urgency and professionalism.”