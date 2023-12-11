Jets Q&A: What made running back Breece Hall so effective vs. Texans?

What made Breece Hall so effective?

Hall had space to operate and he made the Texans pay. It’s been difficult for Hall to get out into space lately. It was the first time in eight games that he racked up more than 100 scrimmage yards. Hall had 10 carries for 40 yards and eight catches for 86 and a touchdown.

“That dude’s an absolute stud,” Zach Wilson said. “What a great safety valve. You get it to him for 2-3 yards and he’ll take it to 40.”

Robert Saleh said Hall ran with purpose.

“When he runs the way he does he’s ultra-hard to tackle and ultra-hard to contain,” Saleh said. “A couple of times I thought he was going to break one.”

Hall gave credit to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for “scheming stuff up to get me in the flats and get me one-on-one with linebackers.”

Whose team is it?

It’s Hall’s team, of course. He didn’t start Sunday. The Jets opened the game with Dalvin Cook at tailback. Saleh said Hall, who missed a couple of practices with an ankle injury, is dealing with “a few things” and the Jets wanted to be “judicious with how they use him.

“This is Breece’s team,” Saleh said. “He’s a star running back. At the same time, we’re just trying to be smart with him.”

Hall agreed that it’s his team.

“Me and Garrett (Wilson) always argue about it but I think I’m the best player on offense,” Hall said. “I’m the best player whenever I’m out on the field. It was good to be able to get going today and we got the win so you can never complain about that.”

Could Aaron Rodgers return next week?

Saleh essentially dismissed the possibility of Rodgers returning from a torn left Achilles tendon against the Dolphins.

“He’s in rehab so I really don’t have an answer for you on that,” Saleh said. “Like I’ve said to you before, I wouldn’t hold my breath.”

Where has this play-calling been?

Some of Hackett’s calls and play designs have been head-scratchers, but they’ve been better the last couple of weeks. There were plenty of yards and points left on the field last Sunday, which is why Tim Boyle was released. The offense moved Sunday and Zach Wilson ran it well, especially in the second half.

“I thought Hackett was aggressive,” Saleh said. “I thought there was a really good game plan. It was one of those games where all of these beautifully designed plays were not going to be left in the bag. Just let it out. Let the bag loose and see what happens.”

What did Sauce Gardner think of Zach Wilson’s performance?

The Jets’ star cornerback appreciated that Wilson was “playing for the man next to him.” Gardner said during the week Wilson told cornerback D.J. Reed, ‘I’m playing for you all. I’m playing for my brothers.” Gardner said. “I earned even more respect for him,” because of that.

Are you serious? Another different starting offensive line combination? Really?

The Jets had a different starting combo for the ninth straight game. The lack of continuity has been absurd.

With right tackle Carter Warren (hip) inactive and right guard Wes Schweitzer (calf) on injured reserve, Max Mitchell started at tackle and Jake Hanson at guard, alongside center Joe Tippmann, left guard Laken Tomlinson and left tackle Mekhi Becton. Mitchell left with a shoulder injury so it could be different again next week.