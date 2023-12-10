Jets' Zach Wilson returns with a 301-yard flourish in win over Texans

Zach Wilson received the keys to drive the Jets’ offense again after being benched for two games. The reportedly “reluctant” QB promised to have more fun this time, and he surely did playing against Houston in the rain Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Nothing like winning to enhance your football enjoyment.

The Jets hadn’t had a lot of practice with that lately. They also don’t usually find themselves in the end zone too often.

But after scoring just three offensive touchdowns in a five-game skid, Wilson led them to a season-high three offensive TDs, two coming courtesy of his arm.

Zach Wilson's numbers in only the third 300-yard passing game of his three-year NFL career: Completions 27 Attempts 36 Comp.% 75.0 Avg. yards 8.4 TD passes 2 Fumbles 1 Interceptions 0 Sacks 4/33 Rating 117.9

The Jets ended up beating the Texans, 30-6, to end the losing streak and improve to 5-8.

Wilson had been reluctant to take back those keys, according to a report by The Athletic, supposedly fearing an injury in what could perhaps be his final games with this team. He denied the report.

Outside of a fumble that the Texans (7-6) turned into their touchdown, Wilson played well, going 27-for-36 for a season-high 301 yards with no interceptions. Garrett Wilson caught nine passes for 108 yards, and Breece Hall had eight receptions for 86 yards and a TD.

The game featured the second overall pick in the 2021 draft (Zach Wilson) and the second overall pick in the 2023 draft. That’s C.J. Stroud. Houston struck oil when it picked the quarterback out of Ohio State. His passing ability clearly has him running ahead of the field for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But the Jets’ usually formidable defense shut down Stroud. He went 10-for-23 for 91 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and he was sacked four times. He took a hit from Quinton Jefferson on a completion during the fourth quarter and left the game with 6:30 left. After being examined, he headed off to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

After a scoreless first half the Jets found the end zone 4:55 into the third quarter.

Wilson hit Garrett Wilson for a 25-yard gain to the Texans' 15. On the next play, Zach Wilson found Randall Cobb crossing to the right at around the 10, and the receiver took it in for the TD.

The Jets’ next possession ended in the end zone as well. Receiver Xavier Gipson ran the ball in from the 9 on a jet sweep.

Wilson fumbled the ball away after an 11-yard run, leading to a four-play, 57-yard drive for Houston. Devin Singletary plowed in from the 1 on the final play of the third quarter. But former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola missed the PAT, leaving it at 14-6.

Wilson connected with Hall for a 3-yard score and Greg Zuerlein tacked on field goals of 51, 55 and 44 yards in the fourth.

The punters had gotten a lot of exercise in a sleep-inducing first half.

They totaled 11 punts — six by the Texans’ Cameron Johnston and five by the Jets’ Thomas Morstead. The only possession that didn’t end with a punt in the half came when Wilson took a knee on the final play.

Wilson did have the Jets moving on their first drive of the day, completing all four of his throws for 49 yards. But on third-and-4 from the Houston 27, former Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Jonathan Greenard teamed to sack Wilson for a 10-yard loss. Robert Saleh decided to punt instead of having Zuerlein attempt about a 55-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Saleh decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 33.

The Jets used a jet sweep by Garrett Wilson to pick up 3 yards.

Zach Wilson then connected with Hall on a 25-yard pass to the Texans’ 39. Four plays later, the Jets punted.

Houston almost gifted a golden chance for Jets points later in the quarter. Desmond King II muffed a punt at his own 3. But former Jets safety Adrian Amos recovered the ball at the 5.