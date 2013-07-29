Jets reach deal with first-round pick Dee Milliner

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- Dee Milliner officially is a Jet.

The Jets announced late Sunday night that they have agreed to terms on a contract with their first-round pick and that the former Alabama cornerback is expected to report to training camp Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Milliner, the ninth overall pick in April, was one of only two NFL rookies still left unsigned (the other being Titans pick Chance Warmack).

According to multiple outlets, including NFL.com, a deal "was not imminent" as of Saturday because of conflicting views on contract language.

Milliner's presence in Cortland will be key for the Jets, but it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to do. He missed the team's entire offseason program because of offseason shoulder surgery and didn't report to camp on Thursday with his teammates.

During rookie minicamp, Milliner told reporters he expected to be ready by training camp. Now he'll have the chance to prove it.

"With the shoulder, it is a long process. You can't just get out there and jump right back in it because you really can't swing your arm or anything like that," Milliner, who has undergone five medical procedures, said in May. "I'm just rehabbing and waiting to get back in the roll of things and I should be fine."

Players and coaches have maintained that Milliner's three-day absence from training camp didn't affect their preparation or focus. Now they hope the rookie can get up to speed quickly and slide opposite No. 1 cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

The Jets selected Milliner to help fill the void left by the trade of cornerback Darrelle Revis, whose Jets tenure was marred by several contract disputes, including an impasse during his rookie season that resulted in his missing the first 21 days of training camp.

Will Milliner be able to catch up quickly?

"We'll find out when that time comes," coach Rex Ryan said Saturday. "I think with Dee, he did a great job in the classroom. So it wasn't like he was missing time in the classroom. And he was on top of it. So I think from a mental part, certainly I would expect him to be able to jump in and go, but you're right, he hasn't been out there physically. So I guess we'll find out when he shows up."