Jets roster still has glaring holes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The Jets focused solely on offense in the final rounds of the NFL draft, and yet they still have glaring roster holes -- most notably at wide receiver and safety on the defensive side.

But general manager John Idzik cautioned his plan is still taking effect.

"I think we hit our objectives going in," he said of the team's 2013 draft class, which now includes offensive linemen Oday Aboushi (fifth round) and William Campbell (sixth round) and fullback Tommy Bohanon (seventh round).

"We wanted to add depth, quality depth. We wanted to add guys that would come in and compete at a high level, and by that I mean challenge for positions and I think we can say that through and through. . . . So we're very pleased from top to bottom."

Idzik, who said receiver is high on his list, said the Jets will "explore all avenues" when it comes to undrafted and veteran free agents.

QB shuffle

Though offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg believes six quarterbacks will raise the level of competition, he's acutely aware of how tricky a situation this is. "We talked about that just a little bit as far as reps," he said. "I know you can do it with three, now there's got to come a time where you need to make a choice, the timing is important as well. So everything we do is important. It's got to be very well thought out and very well planned."

Jets sign RB Ivory

The Jets signed running back Chris Ivory, 25, to a three-year deal, a source has confirmed to Newsday. According to NFL Network, the deal is worth $10 million, plus incentives.