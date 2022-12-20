Jets' running game stuck in slow lane

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Breece Hall is still the Jets’ leading rusher, and the rookie suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 7.

That’s the sorry state of the Jets’ rushing attack, especially lately. They hope to have it fixed by Thursday.

The Jets averaged 117 yards rushing the first seven games. They have totaled 126 yards in the last two games. They ran for 50 on Sunday against Detroit, 89 below what Detroit was allowing.

Left tackle Duane Brown said, “Establishing the run game is probably the most glaring” thing that the offensive line has been struggling with the past few weeks.

“We pride ourselves on that,” Brown added. “We’ve had some really great performances. That’s kind of where it starts for us.”

The run game was a big part of the Jets’ early-season success. Zach Wilson didn’t have to throw the ball that much. He was 5-1 in his first six starts and threw for more than 200 yards in just two of those wins.

Undrafted rookie Bam Knight has shown flashes and has become the Jets’ lead back, but he averaged 1.8 yards against Detroit. Second-year back Michael Carter hasn’t stepped up enough in Hall’s absence. Carter has run for 162 yards in his last six games.

“Having a good run game sets up so much for the pass game,” Brown said. “When you become one-dimensional, teams are going to pin their ears back and rush the passer. You don’t want to be in that type of game against the teams that we face.

“It’s been a big point of emphasis this week and it’s a big point of emphasis for the rest of the year.”

No fan of Thursday night

The 37-year-old Brown doesn’t enjoy playing on Thursday night. He said it’s not enough time for the body to recover after a Sunday game.

“I don’t like it,” Brown said. “I don’t like it one bit, especially not Week 16.”

Brown said “you dread it” leading up the game. The former Seahawk said he’s never played on Thursday night this late in the season.

Injury updates

Robert Saleh said Quinnen Williams (calf) will be a game-time decision, but he “feels a lot better than last week” and is “trending” toward playing … Saleh also expects Corey Davis to be cleared from concussion protocol.