1. Aaron Rodgers looks old

He turns 41 Monday and played like it on Sunday in the Jets’ 26-21 loss to the Seahawks. Rodgers said this was the best that he felt and moved all season. The results were the same, though. He threw 39 times for just 185 yards. Rodgers didn’t engineer a scoring drive after the first quarter. The Jets didn’t score after halftime for the third time this season. This was the fifth time Rodgers had the ball in his hands at the end of the game to lead a tying or winning drive. The Jets have lost all five. Rodgers is not the same quarterback he was in Green Bay. He’s older and making more mistakes. Rodgers missed open receivers multiple times, the most glaring was Garrett Wilson on a fade which would have given the Jets a 28-7 lead. Rodgers said he accounted for the wind too much. “I got to hit that,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. I’ve played in wind before.” Rodgers threw a pick-six to Leonard Williams on the very next play. The Jets could decide to give someone else a chance at quarterback since Rodgers hasn’t done what they thought he would do for them.

2. The defense was sloppy and undisciplined (again)

The Jets were flagged for four penalties on one very important drive – three on fourth downs and one on third. The drive ended with Zach Charbonnet running in the winning touchdown. As bad as the offense has been, the defense has let down with the game on the line too often this season. This drive was almost comical. The first penalty was 12 men on the field on fourth-and-6 from Seattle’s 33. Jets returner Xavier Gipson ran on the field because they expected the Seahawks to kick it, but they lost their punter to injury. Then on fourth-and-1, rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers was called for pass interference on DK Metcalf. Stiggers was in the game because the Jets' top three corners left with injuries. Later, on fourth-and-1, they stopped Charbonnet for a 1-yard loss, but that was negated by Solomon Thomas' horse-collar tackle. Finally, Geno Smith threw incomplete on third-and-6 – it was originally ruled a fumble but reversed. It didn’t matter because Will McDonald lined up offside. Charbonnet scored on the next play. What an ugly series for Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

3. Kene Nwangwu should have been playing sooner

The Jets just elevated Nwangwu from the practice team on Saturday and he provided a big spark on special teams. He had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and forced a fumble on a kickoff that the Jets recovered. The Jets haven’t gotten much in the return game from Xavier Gipson and Izzy Abanikanda. Nwangwu deserves to be the Jets’ primary kick returner going forward. “I feel like every time I touch the ball I am going to score with it,” Nwangwu said. He began the season with the Saints but was waived after a failed physical. The Jets signed him to the practice team in September. Nwangwu was a second-team All-Pro with the Vikings in 2022 as a kick returner. He returned three kicks for touchdowns his first two seasons, including one for 99 yards. He matched that in his first touch for the Jets. “That’s my job. Scoring. So it was a really cool moment for me.”