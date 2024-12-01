Jets clinch ninth straight losing season by falling to Seahawks

Another loss and another losing season for the Jets.

They clinched their ninth consecutive losing season with Sunday’s 26-21 defeat to Seattle on a cold afternoon inside MetLife Stadium.

The Jets (3-9) led by 14 points twice in the first half, but they melted down. They allowed the Seahawks (7-5) to score the game’s last 19 points. This was the Jets' eighth loss in their last nine games. They have five games left in this dismal season.

Aaron Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Davante Adams had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Wilson caught four balls for 51 yards.

The Jets’ special teams had a big game. Kene Nwangwu, elevated from the practice squad for this game, had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a forced fumble.

Former Jets quarterback Geno Smith was 20-for-31 for 206 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught four passes for 74 yards. DK Metcalf had four catches for 66 yards.

Former Jet Leonard Williams picked off Rodgers and returned it 92 yards for the touchdown. Williams also sacked Rodgers twice on the Jets’ final drive.

The Jets’ last series started at their 28 with 5:25 left. After getting a first down, the Jets were called for an illegal shift, followed by Rodgers being sacked by Williams for an 11-yard loss. Rodgers hit Isaiah Davis for a 24-yard pass play on third-and-26 and then connected with Adams for 5 yards on fourth down.

The Jets had a first down at the Seattle 29 but went backward from there. Williams sacked Rodgers on third down. Rodgers, under pressure, overthrew Wilson in the end zone on fourth down.

The Jets played sloppy, undisciplined football on a fourth-quarter drive that gave Seattle a 26-21 lead. The Seahawks, who lost punter Michael Dickson to an injury, converted two fourth downs, including one in their own territory due to Jets penalties.

The Jets had Zach Charbonnet for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Jets’ 33, but Solomon Thomas was flagged for a horse-collar tackler. Overall, the Jets had four penalties on the 71-yard drive that ended with Charbonnet’s 8-yard touchdown run with 5:31 left that put Seattle ahead.

The Jets’ defense came up with a big goal-line stand in the third quarter after being called for two penalties in goal-to-go situations for Seattle. On fourth-and-1 from the 1, Quincy Williams sacked Smith for a 15-yard loss.

But the offense gave the ball back four plays later. Breece Hall fumbled after an 11-yard run. Seattle’s Tyrice Knight recovered it at his own 41. The Seahawks turned it into points.

The Jets allowed Seattle to convert a fourth-and-6. Smith hit Smith-Njigba for 24 yards to the Jets’ 20. But the Jets got a tackle for loss on first down and Will McDonald sacked Smith on second. Seattle closed to 21-19 on Jason Myers’ 43-yard field goal with 13:11 left.