Eric Decker misses practice, hasn’t gotten MRI for shoulder

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There was hardly any update on Eric Decker and his injured shoulder Thursday, but this much is certain: It doesn’t look all that good.

Decker didn’t participate in practice or stretches and coach Todd Bowles said doctors were “still discussing” whether the wide receiver needs an MRI.

“It’s a concern,” Bowles said. “Hopefully it’s not [a serious injury]. If it is, we have a number of guys ready to play. I’ll see where he is [Friday] before I make a decision on how serious or not serious it is.”

Decker aggravated the injury in the loss to the Chiefs last Sunday, and if it lingers, it means the Jets will be without both him and Jalin Marshall (torn labrum). If that’s the case, rookie Robbie Anderson will be slotted as the third receiver behind Brandon Marshall and Quincy Enunwa.

Revis: Must-win game

Darrelle Revis called Sunday’s game against the Seahawks a “must-win for us. The first game didn’t go so well [against the Bengals] and we lost against Kansas City, so we just [want to] gain some momentum back for the team and for us moving forward,” he said. “A win could kick-start it for us.”

Jet streams

Revis was in no mood to revisit old rivalries after a reporter asked him about his old foe, Richard Sherman. Well, tried to ask, at least. Revis balked at the mere mention of the cornerback, repeatedly saying, “We’re not going there.” . . . Jalin Marshall and quarterback Bryce Petty (shoulder) didn’t practice . . . Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said he isn’t concerned about Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw six interceptions last week. “I think he is aware — fully aware — of what happened,” he said. “I think he’ll do his level best to not let it happen again and I trust he’ll play well, like he has before.”