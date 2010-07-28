Jets sign vet QB Brunell to mentor Sanchez

The Jets signed veteran free-agent quarterback Mark Brunell Wednesday, completing a move that was expected for weeks.

Brunell inked a two-year deal reportedly worth the veteran's minimum, which hovers around $860,000 for a player with 10 or more years experience.

Brunell, 39, worked out with the Jets for a second time Wednesday, and his name had been linked with the team since they initially hosted and brought him in for a workout in April. The Jets wanted a veteran to help mentor franchise signal-caller Mark Sanchez and felt the 39-year-old fit the role perfectly.

But the Jets were hampered by the "Final Eight" restrictions, which essentially meant they couldn't sign an unrestricted free agent until they lost one of their own. However, that rule was lifted last Thursday, leaving the Jets free to sign the player who backed up Drew Brees in New Orleans a season ago.

The signing of Brunell is likely to lead to the release of four-year backup quarterback Kellen Clemens, leaving Erik Ainge and Kevin O'Connell to battle for the No. 3 QB job.