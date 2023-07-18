5 questions for the Jets as training camp opens

Lights. Camera. Action.

All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets when they open training camp on Thursday. The HBO and NFL Films "Hard Knocks" cameras will be filming the Jets’ every move.

The acquisition of Rodgers has raised expectations to an all-time high and made the Jets must-see TV. They have six prime-time games and are garnering unprecedented attention for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons or played in a Super Bowl since 1969.

“The external attention should have no bearing on what you do day in and day out,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “While the circus on the outside is going on, they still have to keep the main thing and that’s putting your best foot forward.”

The Jets, who start camp early because they’re playing in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, report on Wednesday. Here are five questions heading into camp:

1. What will Aaron Rodgers’ impact be?

The four-time MVP is expected to elevate everyone’s play on both sides of the football. He’ll make the Jets’ talented group of skill players more productive and will sharpen what was a top-five defense a year ago.

Rodgers, 39, is driven to show he can still play at an MVP level and that the Packers shouldn’t have pushed him out the door. He’s been rejuvenated by the change of scenery.

During OTAs, Rodgers was a constant voice in his teammates’ ears on the field, in meetings and even away from the building. Rodgers believes that this team can win a Super Bowl. He will do everything he can to make sure his teammates feel the same and are working toward that goal.

2. Will Breece Hall be ready for Week 1 or will the Jets sign Dalvin Cook for insurance?

It’s possible both could happen. But the Jets will be smart with Hall in his return from a torn ACL and financially prudent with Cook.

Hall could be limited — at best — during the early part of camp. Even if the second-year back is in uniform and active for Week 1, he could be on a snap count. He’s a big part of the Jets’ future and they won’t risk anything.

Cook makes a lot of sense for the right price, not the RB1 money that the former Vikings star reportedly is seeking. If not, explosive rookie Izzy Abanikanda could take on a featured role with Michael Carter hoping for a bounce-back year.

3. How will the offensive line shake out?

Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson are the right and left guards, respectively. The other spots aren’t as clear.

Center Connor McGovern is back, but the Jets drafted Joe Tippmann in the second round. That could be a competition worth watching.

Mekhi Becton is healthy after missing the last 33 games and wants to play left tackle. It’s Duane Brown’s spot if he’s healthy. The coaches think highly of Brown, who played through a torn rotator cuff last year.

Becton is in a contract year and out to show he can be a dominant presence again. It probably will be at right tackle, where he and Max Mitchell could compete for the starting job.

4. Will Saleh’s defense become more dominant like the one he ran in San Francisco?

It’s Year 3 for Saleh. That’s when his defense became a force that sparked the 49ers’ 2019 Super Bowl run.

Eight starters from last year’s fourth-ranked defense are back. The familiarity is a big advantage, but the Jets have some things to clean up. They gave up too many big plays and ranked 29th in takeaways.

Locking up All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams last week was important. Edge rusher Carl Lawson, two years removed from rupturing his Achilles, could have a big season. The Jets added to their already formidable defensive line by drafting the athletic Will McDonald IV.

Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed shut down receivers last year and could be even better from facing Rodgers every day in camp.

5. Will "Hard Knocks" be a distraction?

Only if the Jets let it. Saleh said last month that the Jets were not interested in doing the HBO series. The NFL pulled rank, sparking this reaction from Rodgers:

“I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad, so they forced it down our throats and we’ve got to deal with it.”

The best thing for the Jets is to embrace it. The only other time they were on Hard Knocks (2010), they reached the AFC Championship Game. That also was the last time they made the playoffs. The Jets would take a repeat of that — but with a different ending.