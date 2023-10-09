Big plays by Breece Hall, Bryce Hall lift Jets over Broncos

DENVER — Breece Hall was back on the field where he tore an ACL last season, and he tore through the Broncos’ defense.

Hall racked up 194 scrimmage yards — 177 rushing and 17 receiving — and helped the Jets to a 31-21 victory Sunday afternoon at Empower Field. He scored the Jets’ only offensive touchdown on a 72-yard burst in the third quarter.

The Jets (2-3) also had a defensive touchdown that ended up icing the game and ending their three-game losing streak. Quincy Williams got a strip sack on Russell Wilson with less than 40 seconds remaining, and Bryce Hall recovered it and returned it 39 yards for the touchdown. That play saved the Jets.

"He’s a game-wrecker at linebacker,'' Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Williams. "I’m so proud of him.''

Leading 24-21, the Jets were driving when Zach Wilson made a huge mistake. On third-and-5 from the Denver 27, his back-shoulder throw to Garrett Wilson was picked off by Patrick Surtain Jr. at the Denver 3 with 2:14 remaining.

The Jets needed their defense to come up big and Williams did, recording two sacks on the drive. "Our defense was outstanding minus one drive,'' Saleh said.

The Jets wanted to win the game for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who also was making his return to Denver. Hackett was the Broncos' head coach last year but didn’t finish out the season. They fired him the day after Christmas with a 4-11 record, and current Broncos coach Sean Payton later called it “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Tight end C.J. Uzomah broke down the offense before the Jets took the field and said, “Their coach made it personal. [Expletive] him . . . Let’s go win this [expletive] for Hack.”

"It feels good to win in the league against anybody,'' Saleh said. "It was a special game for Hack. Racked up more than 400 yards against them, scored 31 points. I’m happy for him.''

Said Zach Wilson, "Whether he said much this week or not, this game meant a lot for us, for him.”

The offense didn’t play inspired football, but the Jets controlled the time of possession. Zach Wilson led five scoring drives, four in the second half, and completed 19 of 26 passes for 199 yards and one interception. Greg Zuerlein kicked five field goals (30, 26, 27, 22 and 49 yards).

Russell Wilson was 20-for-31 for 196 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos (1-4).

The Jets led 24-13 midway through the fourth quarter, but some big defensive mistakes kept Denver in the game.

Bryce Huff was called for roughing the passer after Russell Wilson completed a 23-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy. It gave Denver a first down at the Jets’ 38. Three plays later, Wilson connected with tight end Adam Trautman for a 3-yard touchdown.

Denver went for two and Wilson was sacked, but a defensive holding call on Bryce Hall gave the Broncos another chance. Michael Burton ran it in to make it 24-21 with 4:44 left.

On the ensuing drive, Zach Wilson converted a huge third-down pass, hitting Tyler Conklin for a 37-yard gain. Then he made the big mistake a few plays later.

The Jets trailed 13-8 at halftime after squandering a chance to get within two in the final seconds. Poor clock management led to the Jets not getting off a play after Uzomah was tackled at the Denver 8 with 10 seconds left. They were out of timeouts and the Jets showed little urgency. Wilson spiked the ball, but by the time he did, time had expired.

The Jets showed plenty of urgency on their first play of the second half. Hall took a first-down handoff and broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown that gave the Jets a 15-13 lead. "It was good to see him take it to the house,'' Saleh said.

On their next series, the Jets ran their first offensive play with a lead all season. They drove to the 5, but Zach Wilson was sacked on third down. Zuerlein’s 27-yard field goal made it 18-13.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Xavier Gipson muffed a punt and it was recovered at the Jets’ 39 by Tremon Smith. Two plays later, the Jets got it back as the Broncos botched a gadget play and fumbled. Quinton Jefferson recovered at the Jets’ 49, setting up another field goal by Zuerlein for a 21-13 lead with 12:19 to go.

The Jets scored first with a huge assist from special teams. Irv Charles, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, forced Marvin Mims Jr. to fumble a punt. It was recovered by Samuel Eguavoen at the Broncos’ 20.

After picking up a first-and-goal from the 9, the Jets had to settle for Zuerlein's 30-yard field goal. It gave the Jets their first lead in regulation this season.

The Broncos took a 7-3 lead on the next series on Jaleel McLaughlin’s 22-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

The Jets cut it to 7-5, recording a safety for the second straight game. Al Woods had Russell Wilson wrapped up in the end zone; Wilson got rid of it but was flagged for intentional grounding.