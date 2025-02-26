Jets owner Woody Johnson receives 'F' grade on report card from players

INDIANAPOLIS — Woody Johnson and the Jets were given low marks in the annual NFL Players Association report card. The Jets owner received the lowest grade of all.

Johnson’s players graded him an 'F.' He was the only NFL owner to get an 'F' in the report card that was released Wednesday by the NFLPA.

The Jets were graded 29th overall out of 32 teams.

The NFLPA report said “players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture.” It also said players “cite perceived top leadership issues, with some describing issues as ‘top-down problems.’ ” The Jets' ownership grade was a B- in 2023.

It was a tumultuous season for Johnson and the Jets. He fired Robert Saleh following a Week 5 loss and dismissed general manager Joe Douglas six weeks later. There were also reports about Johnson being too hands-on and meddlesome.

Johnson acknowledged at the Aaron Glenn-Darren Mougey introductory news conference, “I have to be a better owner, and I’m trying to be better.”

Teams are graded on 11 categories, including treatment of families, travel, head coach, weight room, locker room, training staff and food.

The Jets received a B+ for nutritionist/dietician and B for strength coaches and head coach. The players spoke highly of Jeff Ulbrich, who finished the season as Saleh’s replacement. The Jets graded a C+ or worse in every other category, including a C- for food.

They dropped eight spots in their overall grade of 21st in 2023.

“Rather than addressing concerns, players believed that management responded to feedback by making conditions worse,” the NFLPA report stated. “For example, after receiving low grades for their food program last year, players felt the team cut the food budget and did not retain their long-time dietitian, who was previously their highest-rated staff member.”