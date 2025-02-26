SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson receives 'F' grade on report card from players

Jets owner Woody Johnson introduces new head coach Aaron Glenn...

Jets owner Woody Johnson introduces new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey during a press conference at the NFL football team's training facility on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

INDIANAPOLIS — Woody Johnson and the Jets were given low marks in the annual NFL Players Association report card. The Jets owner received the lowest grade of all.

Johnson’s players graded him an 'F.' He was the only NFL owner to get an 'F' in the report card that was released Wednesday by the NFLPA.

The Jets were graded 29th overall out of 32 teams.

The NFLPA report said “players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture.” It also said players “cite perceived top leadership issues, with some describing issues as ‘top-down problems.’ ” The Jets' ownership grade was a B- in 2023.

It was a tumultuous season for Johnson and the Jets. He fired Robert Saleh following a Week 5 loss and dismissed general manager Joe Douglas six weeks later. There were also reports about Johnson being too hands-on and meddlesome.

Johnson acknowledged at the Aaron Glenn-Darren Mougey introductory news conference, “I have to be a better owner, and I’m trying to be better.”

Teams are graded on 11 categories, including treatment of families, travel, head coach, weight room, locker room, training staff and food.

The Jets received a B+ for nutritionist/dietician and B for strength coaches and head coach. The players spoke highly of Jeff Ulbrich, who finished the season as Saleh’s replacement. The Jets graded a C+ or worse in every other category, including a C- for food.

They dropped eight spots in their overall grade of 21st in 2023.

“Rather than addressing concerns, players believed that management responded to feedback by making conditions worse,” the NFLPA report stated. “For example, after receiving low grades for their food program last year, players felt the team cut the food budget and did not retain their long-time dietitian, who was previously their highest-rated staff member.”

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More Jets

Owner Johnson receives 'F' grade on report card from Jets players1m read
LI flag football teams have field day at MetLife2m read
'A surreal experience'
Jets' Glenn, Mougey not interested in discussing decision to release Rodgers3m read
Jets quarterback options for 2025

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME