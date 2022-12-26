Robert Saleh says Jets not quitting on Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has had the ball taken away from him for the second time this season, but Robert Saleh continues to say that Wilson has a future with the Jets.

After being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick last year, Wilson hasn’t shown many signs of being a franchise quarterback. Over the weekend, a report on FOX’s pregame show said the Jets are expected to move on from Wilson after the season. That may prove to be true, but Saleh called it “all speculation.”

“He still has a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can to develop him.”

It’s been a rough second season for Wilson, whose longterm future with the Jets is definitely in doubt.

He was replaced by Mike White as starter following an awful November performance in New England. The Jets called it “a reset.” Wilson probably wouldn’t have gotten the ball back had White not fractured his ribs two games ago in Buffalo.

Wilson was benched in Thursday’s loss to Jacksonville and replaced by fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler. On Monday, Saleh named White the starter for the final two games and playoffs — if the Jets get there. Joe Flacco will be the backup. Wilson will be inactive and continue to work on his skills and fundamentals.

“The plan for Zach hasn’t changed,” Saleh said. “I still think he has a future here. I still think he’s going to be a really good quarterback. He needs time to just sit back and continue the development that we’re trying to re-kick start, if you will, after the New England game. Still have him in our future and in our plans.”

The Jets went 5-4 in the games Wilson started, but he threw just six touchdown passes and seven interceptions. In the last three, Wilson had under 100 passing yards two times with no touchdowns in either game.

After the Jacksonville game, Wilson’s admitted his confidence was shaken. This move can’t help that, but Saleh believes Wilson “is not going to be a kid that quits” and he will find a way out of it.

“I don’t think he’s looking at this and saying it’s an impossible hill to climb,” Saleh said. “Still got a lot of faith in him. While it doesn’t look good and while it doesn’t seem like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, you just got to put your head down and keep working. Eventually you’ll come through.

“There’s a lot of quarterbacks in this league who have made it out of the dark tunnel. If you look throughout the league more quarterbacks than not have started in the dungeon, if you will, and have found their way to sunlight. I got a lot of confidence in him because of how important this is, what kind of a man he is, and how hard he’ll work.”