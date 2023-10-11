Amid trade rumors, Jets' Mecole Hardman just wants to get on the field

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mecole Hardman has yet to make an impact with the Jets, and the speedy receiver may not get that chance.

The Jets are exploring the possibility of trading Hardman, who was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s win at Denver. Hardman said he hasn’t requested a trade, but he intimated that his agent and the Jets have had conversations.

“I just want to play, I just want to get on the field and do some things,” Hardman said after practice Wednesday. “Whether it’s here or somewhere else, I don’t make that call. Whatever happens, happens. But I’m just going to work every day and whenever I get that chance, I’m going to prove it.”

It’s odd that Hardman, a productive member of two Super Bowl championship teams for Kansas City, can’t find a way onto the field for the Jets.

Undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson has emerged and is playing the role Hardman was expected to play. Irv Charles was elevated from the practice squad last week for special teams. Charles was signed to the active roster Wednesday, giving the Jets seven receivers.

Hardman, who would seem to be the odd man out, didn’t sound as if he would be broken up if he’s traded or released.

“It just depends,” he said. “I guess if it works for both sides, I guess. I don’t know. That’s the thing, I’ve never been part of this before, so I don’t know how it goes.”

When Robert Saleh was asked about Hardman’s future with the Jets, he didn’t exactly give him a ringing endorsement.

“He’s here,” Saleh said. “He’s working, competing. Until someone upstairs says otherwise we’re going to do our best to try and find ways to get him involved.”

The Jets signed Hardman to a guaranteed one-year, $4 million deal. He was used a variety of ways in Kansas City, and the Jets talked about expanding his route tree.

Hardman returned punts, kickoffs, played in the slot, lined up outside, ran reverses and jet sweeps. He averaged 13.8 yards per catch, 6.7 yards per carry, and scored 20 total touchdowns in four seasons with Kansas City.

As a Jet, Hardman has played just 22 offensive snaps. He’s been targeted once. He has one catch for 6 yards. Unless he's moved, Hardman could be inactive again Sunday when the Jets play the Eagles.

“I just come in every day and work,” Hardman said. “Just try to practice the best way I can and show my ability the best way I can. It’s really up to the coaches and coaching staff to see what [fits] to use me and how they would use me. Right now there’s probably better options on their end, they feel like, or they’re more comfortable, with certain people. It’s up to me to keep working.”

The better option is Gipson, apparently. Saleh essentially said the undrafted rookie free agent is the cause of Hardman’s lack of usage.

Gipson has been the Jets’ returner. He’s fourth in the NFL, averaging 13.7 yards per punt return. Gipson had a game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime in Week 1 against the Bills. Gipson has three offensive touches – two carries and one catch – for 17 yards.

“Since he’s gotten here, he’s done a phenomenal job with regards to his kick return ability, he’s proven that he can do that,” Saleh said. “His attention to detail and the way he’s been attacking every day and evolving. He’s a young guy, he’s hungry, he’s playing fast and, if you guys have noticed, he’s getting a lot more opportunity on the football field. He’s going to continue to get a lot more opportunity because when the ball is in his hands, he’s pretty darn special too.

“I think what we’re missing out on here is an opportunity to really champion Xavier Gipson in his moment. The fact that a young guy came undrafted and he’s done nothing but attack his moments. He's going to continue to attack his moments.”

That leaves Hardman in limbo unless the Jets find a trade. A return to Kansas City, which needs receiving help, is possible.

“I want to go out there and contribute and help my team win,” Hardman said. “But as of now, I guess there’s just better options or they just haven’t called my number yet. All I can do is just work, man. That’s all I can do.”