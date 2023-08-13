Mekhi Becton plays good chunk of time in Jets' win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There were plays when Mekhi Becton looked pretty good on Saturday. There were plays when he looked very bad. But the best thing he did in Saturday’s 27-0 win over the Panthers as far as the Jets were concerned was simply stay on the field as long as he did.

The former first-round pick who is coming back from two torn ACLs played 27 offensive snaps and one special teams snap with the field goal unit. That’s almost four times as many as he played in last week’s Hall of Fame Game when his knee limited him to just seven reps.

“It felt great,” Becton said. “I had a great time. Got to be out there a little bit longer for my guys.”

Even more promising, he probably could have kept going.

“He actually played a heck of a lot more than we were planning and he wanted to go more,” Robert Saleh said. “Really, really cool. I’m proud of him.”

Becton came into the game on the third series and played through the opening drive of the third quarter. He didn’t always seem comfortable and lacked the agility he showed as a rookie, but the Jets believe that will come.

“He took a really really big step today,” Saleh said. “I really don’t care what the film looks like. We’ll watch it, we’ll correct it, all that stuff, but for him to build the confidence with the knee, that’s important and it feels like he took that right step today.”

For Becton, though, this wasn’t a Neil Armstrong leap for mankind.

“People will see it as that,” he said when asked if Saturday was that “big step” Saleh referenced. “But I don’t. Just another building block.”

Up next is to see how Becton feels in the coming days, how much he can practice this week, and if he can increase his workload again next weekend. Perhaps a stint with the starting offensive line will be in his immediate future as well after spending most of this summer with the backups.

Becton said physically his knee was no different than it was in Canton even though he’d removed himself from that game early on.

“I just pushed through today,” Becton said. “I feel the same I did after the game last week. It’s no different.”

It certainly seems like it is to everyone else.