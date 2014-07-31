Michael Vick cuts off interview over starting QB question

CORTLAND -- Michael Vick abruptly ended his group interview Thursday when a reporter asked him about his least favorite topic: the Jets QB "competition."

During the three-and-a-half-minute session, Vick fielded questions about the Jets' defense, the offense's recent struggles in practice and his thoughts on incumbent Geno Smith getting a large majority of the first-team reps. And when a Jets public relations staff member called out "last question," a reporter posed the following question to the veteran QB:

"Do you think the coaches have already made their decision?"

Vick, looking somewhat confused, replied: "Decision about what?"

"The quarterback job," answered the reporter.

And without warning, Vick abruptly left.

"I'm outta here," he said with a smile. "Y'all have a good one."

But the QB didn't leave it at that.

As Vick walked through the crowd, the reporter quietly said to him: "It's a fair question."

Vick's response?

"It's a fair question," he said, smiling.

Then he lightly tapped the reporter's butt with a water bottle and headed to the locker room.