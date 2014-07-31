SportsFootballJets

Michael Vick cuts off interview over starting QB question

Jets quarterback Michael Vick gestures during training camp in Cortland,...

Jets quarterback Michael Vick gestures during training camp in Cortland, N.Y. on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. Credit: Hans Pennink

By Kimberley A. Martin

CORTLAND -- Michael Vick abruptly ended his group interview Thursday when a reporter asked him about his least favorite topic: the Jets QB "competition."

During the three-and-a-half-minute session, Vick fielded questions about the Jets' defense, the offense's recent struggles in practice and his thoughts on incumbent Geno Smith getting a large majority of the first-team reps. And when a Jets public relations staff member called out "last question," a reporter posed the following question to the veteran QB:

"Do you think the coaches have already made their decision?"

Vick, looking somewhat confused, replied: "Decision about what?"

"The quarterback job," answered the reporter.

And without warning, Vick abruptly left.

"I'm outta here," he said with a smile. "Y'all have a good one."

But the QB didn't leave it at that.

As Vick walked through the crowd, the reporter quietly said to him: "It's a fair question."

Vick's response?

"It's a fair question," he said, smiling.

Then he lightly tapped the reporter's butt with a water bottle and headed to the locker room.

More Jets

Didn't find what you were looking for?