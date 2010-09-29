Pace glad to get back on field, but taking it slow

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Calvin Pace hasn't totally rid himself of the trainer's room, the place he compared to being in an insane asylum since he's been stuck in there for so long.

But the linebacker made the first significant step Wednesday in returning from a broken bone in his right foot, practicing briefly but working mostly on the side. He's optimistic he may be able to play against the Bills Sunday, but is cautious.

"The goal is to not have any setbacks," said Pace, who was glad to get back into his normal routine and attended full team meetings for the first time since Aug. 27. "I don't want to go out there and jeopardize a couple of weeks just for one practice. I'm still taking baby steps, but I'm getting better."

While Pace may return this week, it's looking like Darrelle Revis could still be sidelined with a strained hamstring. The Pro Bowl cornerback didn't practice. "I think of the two, I think Calvin's got a better chance to play," Rex Ryan said. "But I'm hoping they both play. I don't feel great about Darrelle right now."

Promotion for Coleman?

With rookie corner Kyle Wilson struggling and Drew Coleman playing well in the staff's eyes, Ryan revealed Coleman may start if Revis can't go. Wilson would shift to nickel back.

"I went in with the ones today. Kyle and me rotated," Coleman said. "So Coach just told me, 'Make sure you're ready.' That's every week. When one man goes down, I have to be ready. . . I'm just trying to contribute to the team any way possible, and just keep going and making sure I play well."

Wilson said of Sunday's showing: "You've got to make the plays. I didn't make them." Extra points

T Wayne Hunter (shin), T Damien Woody (personal reasons) and LB Jamaal Westerman (ankle) didn't practice . . . C Nick Mangold (shoulder) and LB Jason Taylor (elbow) were limited . . . RB Xavier Omon and G Chad Rinehart were signed to the practice squad.