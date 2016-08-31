Phil Simms expects an even bigger year from Ryan Fitzpatrick

Most Jets fans would sign up in a heartbeat for having Ryan Fitzpatrick merely play as well in 2016 as he did last year. CBS analyst and former Giants quarterback Phil Simms believes that would be selling the quarterback short.

Oh, and he added that the “loaded” Jets might be one of the five best teams in the NFL.

“If he doesn’t play better, I would be surprised,” Simms said on Tuesday at CBS’ annual NFL media lunch in Manhattan.

Really? Better? After a 31-touchdown, 3,905-yard performance last season?

“Yeah,” Simms said. “Yes. I would be disappointed!

“Look, it was hard for them to go 10-6 (in 2015). They should have been better. So I view it entirely differently than everybody else does . . . They’re loaded. This is a top-notch, big-time football team. If I had to pick the top five teams in the league – I haven’t thought about it – but I think the Jets might be one of them.

“So if you have a loaded football team, what’s your quarterback going to do? He should play pretty well, right? So we’ll see . . . I created this line and a lot of people use it now. My son, (Chris, a fill-in WFAN host), I heard him say it the other day: When the Jets get off the bus, they look like one of the best teams in the league.

“And you know what? In the NFL that almost always holds true. It does hold true. Last year who was the best team getting off the bus? It was the Carolina Panthers, bar none. They were the best team. They didn’t win the Super Bowl, but they proved it during the year.

“That’s how I view teams. If you don’t have that group of 20 guys that are just men, you’re not going to win the whole thing.”