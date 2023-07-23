Quinnen Williams ready to overtake Aaron Donald as NFL's best D-lineman? Jets teammate thinks so

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — John Franklin-Myers began his career playing with the undisputed best defensive lineman in football. He may be doing it again this year, too.

The Jets veteran said on Sunday he thinks teammate Quinnen Williams is poised to overtake Aaron Donald as the universally accepted top talent at the position.

“Quinnen is the new regime,” Franklin-Myers said. “To me, big picture-wise, Quinnen has the ability and eventually this year, next year, he will surpass A.D. and [Kansas City's] Chris Jones.”

Franklin-Myers was a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 and suddenly found himself as a protege on a very deep defensive line with Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler. He was waived by the Rams the following preseason and claimed by the Jets in 2019, just in time to be in place for Williams’ rookie season.

The main contrast between the two players, Franklin-Myers went on to say, is Williams’ ability to move laterally.

“The difference is Quinnen dominates run and pass and A.D. dominates every pass and has his tackles for a loss in the run,” he said. “That’s what makes [Donald] a dominant force. Quinnen dominates when you run to him or run away. You see him running after the stack. To me, that’s just as important as those TFLs. You see a guy who, if I shoot up the field, he wraps me and goes and runs down the play on the other sideline. That’s something no one else does. You can’t look at any other tackle in the NFL [and see that].”

Just before training camp, Williams signed a four-year contract extension with the Jets worth $96 million with $66 million guaranteed. It makes him the second-highest paid player in the league at his position … behind Donald.

Franklin-Myers said he isn’t the only one who foresees an imminent change in the rankings. He said Williams has spoken about it and is driven to top the list.

“He has the mindset to say, ‘Look, I’m going through my stuff,’ ” he said. “They’re all talking about this guy is better than you and you’re the third-best or fourth-best D-tackle. Nah, he’s like, ‘I’m about to be the first best.’ To hear him say that, that stood out to me. Everybody isn’t counting on him being the best defensive tackle, but he’s going to show it.”

Brown getting closer

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown was working on a side field Sunday. The Jets placed him on the PUP list as he continues his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, but Jets coach Robert Saleh said Brown would be ready for Week 1.

“He’s still working through the surgeries he had this offseason,” Saleh said. “But we’re not worried about his availability for this season. I don’t want to put an exact timetable on it, but it should be sooner rather than later.”

With Al Iannazzone