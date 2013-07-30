Quinton Coples: Jets' D-line can be NFL's best

Quinton Coples thinks the Jets' defensive line not only can be good, he believes it can be the NFL's best.

"No disrespect or discredit to any defensive front out there," he said. "But we want to be the best and make our own name."

The Jets bolstered the unit's athleticism by selecting Muhammad Wilkerson (2011), Coples (2012) and Sheldon Richardson (2013), all in the first round. But what they collectively lack in experience, they make up for in potential, said Coples, who is confident about the unit's ability.

"Why wouldn't I be?'' he asked. "I see what we have, I see the talent that we have and, at the end of the day, with the coaches that we have, the sky's the limit."

Rex Ryan, however, went out of his way not to boast. "I think we've got a long road before he can say that," he said. "How about we play a couple games . . . You want your guys to have that kind of confidence. But to be the best, you have to show up every day."

Jet streams

Speaking of defense, Antonio Cromartie believes the Jets have the "deepest" cornerback group since he arrived in 2010 . . . GM John Idzik, on ESPN Radio, said his relationship with Ryan is "outstanding" and disputed the notion that this is a "lame-duck year" for Ryan. Idzik said he doesn't mind Ryan spending less time with the offense. "Make no mistake," he said. "He'll have a heavy hand in our defense, but he's our leader." . . . RB Chris Ivory (hamstring) practiced for the first time . . . Irked by the addition of WRs Jordan White, Joe Collins and Marcus Davis to the rehab group, Ryan said: "[You think] really? That kid again? It gets to the point where you're tired of seeing it. We want football players, guys that play football. Availability is an important thing in this league." . . . After practicing for a second straight day in pads, the Jets are off Tuesday and will return Wednesday.