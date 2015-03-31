Report: Jets interested in free-agent quarterback Matt Schaub

The Jets already have quarterbacks Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they reportedly also are interested in free agent Matt Schaub.

ESPN reported Monday that Schaub has drawn interest from the Jets, Ravens and Falcons. Schaub, whom the Raiders released this month, is expected to sign with a team late this week, ESPN said.

A third-round pick of the Falcons in 2004, Schaub was traded to the Texans in 2007. In 2009, he threw for a league-leading 4,770 yards and made the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens and Falcons are set at quarterback with Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan, respectively, but each team is in need of a veteran backup. The Jets are in a much more precarious position.

Smith, entering his third season, was the starter the past two seasons, but his inconsistent play and turnovers were largely to blame for the Jets' struggles.

New general manager Mike Maccagnan traded for Fitzpatrick, but after breaking his left leg last December, he isn't expected to be fully recovered until training camp. That means Smith will get the bulk of the reps during minicamp.

With the NFL draft only a month away, it's unclear how the Jets' quarterback competition will shake out this summer. The Jets' brass flew to Eugene, Oregon, last week to conduct a private workout with 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, and they're scheduled to be in Tallahassee, Florida, on Tuesday for 2013 Heisman winner Jameis Winston's pro day.

The Jets, who have the sixth overall pick April 30, could try to target Mariota or Winston, or they could try to snag Schaub. But they clearly have competition.