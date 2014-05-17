Rex on his WRs: 'From top to bottom, it's a much better group'

The difference in the Jets’ receiving corps is night and day, according to Rex Ryan.

“From top to bottom, it’s a much better group of receivers than we had probably at any point last year,” the Jets coach said Saturday, following the second of three rookie minicamp practices.

After acquiring free agent Eric Decker earlier this offseason, the Jets added draftees Jalen Saunders, Shaq Evans and Quincy Enunwa to their arsenal. And while Ryan isn't expecting big numbers from his rookie receivers right away, he's certain their speed will change the complexion of ballgames.

“We have a heck of a relay team,” he said. “We’ll see what kind of receivers we have, but you could put out an unbelievable four-by-four or whatever. So, we could run probably with almost anybody if you take our first four. We have some big receivers.

“I mean David Nelson is 6-5 and change. You’ve got Decker, (he’s) a big guy. The Nebraska kid (Enunwa is) a big kid. You’ve got super quick guys that you can put, not just in the slot, but as a Z-receiver, so I really like our group.”

Though the Jets chose to take a defensive player (safety Calvin Pryor) with their first overall pick, it came as no surprise that the organization addressed their receiver needs as well. The team finished 31st in overall passing offense – just ahead of the Bucs – and slot receiver Jeremy Kerley, who missed four games last season with an elbow injury, led the team with 523 receiving yards on 43 carries.

Asked if improving the overall speed of their receiving corps was a priority in the offseason, Ryan replied: “I think anytime you want to have as much speed on your team as possible.

"That old saying, ‘size hurts, speed kills’ – I think that’s it. Especially at wide out. It opens up so many different things for you and we have that. We feel good about it. But, we can mix some guys up and I think, like I said, I’m excited to see this group.”