Rex yet to make Week 17 decision on Sanchez

Rex Ryan seemed quite certain Sunday that Mark Sanchez will sit out the Jets' regular-season finale.

But after watching video Monday of Sanchez's solid performance in the Jets' 38-34 loss to the Bears, Ryan might throw a challenge flag on his earlier call.

"It's kind of a fine line because he is hot right now. We can't afford for him to take a dip," Ryan said in a conference call Monday from Chicago, where the team was holed up for an extra day because of the snow in the East. "We need him to stay at this level. Those are things we'll definitely consider. I don't want to say 100 percent he's out or he's in, to be honest with you. That's what I'm weighing right now."

Sanchez threw his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters Sunday and had a second straight capable game after two clunkers. He played with a slight cartilage tear in his throwing shoulder, and that, Ryan said, will be the top factor in deciding whether he plays at home against the Bills on Sunday.

"If a guy's injured, we're not going to play him," Ryan said. "My first thinking was, 'Good, we'll just rest him.' And obviously, his health is the No. 1 priority. But I'm not so sure. I'm not sure that's best for him."

The Jets have clinched a playoff berth, and there's only a slim chance they can move up to the No. 5 seed - they would need a win Sunday, the Steelers would have to lose to the 5-10 Browns and the Ravens would have to beat the Bengals - so resting sore players would seem to be in everyone's best interest.

But Ryan, who said only safety James Ihedigbo (sprained MCL) is ruled out for the Bills game, said his team's best interest might be to go all out to gain momentum for the postseason.

The Jets (10-5) have lost three of four despite Sanchez's recent return to solid play. If he sits Sunday and the Jets stumble again, losing four of five games wouldn't sit well with Ryan.

"I just want to win because it says a lot about a regular season [when] you can get 11 wins," Ryan said. "It's really hard to say that hasn't been an outstanding regular season. It is. Granted, you like to win your division, and we weren't able to accomplish that. Eleven is better than 10. That's how I look at it. I would like to get that win to go in [to the playoffs]."

To that end, Ryan suggested that safety Eric Smith (concussion) and tackle Damien Woody (knee) might be able to return after missing the previous two games.

But Sanchez is the focus. Ryan is well aware how quickly things can turn with his second-year quarterback, who had eight touchdown passes and no interceptions through the first five games, then eight TD passes and 12 interceptions in the next eight games.

He threw his 13th pick in the final minute Sunday, but Ryan still likes the way Sanchez is going. And the coach is fighting himself on whether to try and keep it going.

"We're going to weigh it as the week goes on," Ryan said. "The main thing is, like I told you guys yesterday, I want to win this game. I think it can really help us."