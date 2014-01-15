Running back Mike Goodson pleads not guilty to weapons charges

Mike Goodson pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at his arraignment in Morristown Superior Court on two weapons possession charges, stemming from his May 17 arrest on Interstate 80 in Denville, N.J.

The 26-year-old Jets running back was a passenger in an SUV driven by Garant Evans, 31, last summer when the at the time New Jersey State Police found the vehicle stopped in the center lane of the interstate last summer. According to the police report, both Goodson and Evans were intoxicated and Goodson was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A loaded Taurus .45 caliber handgun was found in the glove box of the SUV, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. One of the rounds of ammunition in the gun was a hollow point bullet, authorities said.

Acting Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp announced in November that Goodson and Evans were indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon (second degree) and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon (fourth degree).

Goodson, who was signed as a free agent in March 2013 by first-year general manager John Idzik, served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He played in just two games before tearing the medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee and finished the season with seven carries for 61 yards and two catches for 19 yards.