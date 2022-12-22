Sauce Gardner leads Jets' largest Pro Bowl class since 2015

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner was among four Jets players — three of them on defense — who made the Pro Bowl.

Joining Gardner were defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee. Gardner, Williams and Hardee are first-time Pro Bowlers. Mosley made it for the fifth time in eight NFL seasons and first time as a Jet.

Gardner, Williams and Hardee were named starters and Mosley a backup on the AFC team.

It’s the most Pro Bowl players the Jets have had since five made the team in 2015. The Jets were expected to be well represented, particularly players from the NFL’s third-ranked defense, when the league announced the roster on Wednesday night.

Four Jets either lead the AFC or entire NFL at their position in the fan voting. Gardner, Williams and Hardee were first in the NFL while long snapper Thomas Hennessy finished first in the AFC. Fan voting counts for one-third. The coaches and players votes make up the other two-thirds.

Cornerback D.J. Reed, rookie receiver Garrett Wilson and returner Braxton Berrios were named alternates.

Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the draft, is having a tremendous first NFL season. He leads the league in passes defensed with 16 and was shown the ultimate respect last week by the Lions. They didn’t target Gardner once. He’s the first Jets rookie to make a Pro Bowl since safety Erik McMillan in 1988.

Williams is enjoying a breakout season. Taken third in the 2019 draft, he leads the Jets with 11 sacks. Williams and Kansas City Pro Bowler Chris Jones are tied for the most sacks by an interior defensive lineman. Williams is the first Jet with 10 sacks since Muhammad Wilkerson had 12.5 in 2015.

Mosley, 30, is the leader of the Jets’ defense and he’s been a tackle machine. His 130 tackles rank sixth in the NFL. Mosley made the Pro Bowl with the Ravens four times in his first five seasons.

Hardee, in his sixth season, is tied for fourth in the NFL with 13 special teams tackles.