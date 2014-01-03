Sheldon Richardson, Tommy Bohanon named to Mel Kiper Jr.'s All-Rookie team

Sheldon Richardson was the breakout star of John Idzik's inaugural draft this season, becoming a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.

But while the Jets defensive tackle was overlooked for the Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Year Award, he did make Mel Kiper Jr.'s All-Rooke team.

"An absolutely dynamic run-stopper, he's already maybe the best lineman on a very good Jets D-line," wrote Kiper (ESPN Insider subscription required).

Fullback Tommy Bohanon also made the team -- though the selection likely has more to do with the fact that most teams don't use fullbacks, let alone rookies at the position. Still, Kiper praised the struggling Bohanon: "A good blocker, he also got a sniff of the rock with 17 carries and 11 catches. Good late draft value."

Richardson was ranked second on Kiper's Top 30 rookie list -- though he lost out on Kiper's Defensive Rookie of the Year award to Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso. Quarterback Geno Smith was No. 24.