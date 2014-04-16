Source: Sidney Rice visits Jets, re-signs with Seattle

Well, so much for that.

After visiting with the Jets Wednesday, receiver Sidney Rice reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to Newsday.

Hours earlier, running back Chris Johnson signed a two-year free-agent deal Wednesday. And Jets fans likely we hoping general manager John Idzik wasn't done upgrading his offense. But instead, Rice is headed back home.

The 27-year-old, who has a history of knee issues, tore his ACL against the Rams on Oct. 28. He tweeted on Monday that he's been medically cleared to resume football-related activities.

The Jets had shown interest in him for some time -- but they weren't the only ones looking to land Rice. The Saints, Giants, Panthers and Seahawks -- who released him in order to avoid paying his hefty $8.5 million salary -- had shown interest.

And the Seahawks ultimately got their guy.