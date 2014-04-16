SportsFootballJets

Source: Sidney Rice visits Jets, re-signs with Seattle

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice wears Google Glass as...

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice wears Google Glass as he warms up before playing the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: AP / Matt York

By Kimberley Martin

Well, so much for that.

After visiting with the Jets Wednesday, receiver Sidney Rice reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to Newsday.

Hours earlier, running back Chris Johnson signed a two-year free-agent deal Wednesday. And Jets fans likely we hoping general manager John Idzik wasn't done upgrading his offense. But instead, Rice is headed back home.

The 27-year-old, who has a history of knee issues, tore his ACL against the Rams on Oct. 28. He tweeted on Monday that he's been medically cleared to resume football-related activities.

The Jets had shown interest in him for some time -- but they weren't the only ones looking to land Rice. The Saints, Giants, Panthers and Seahawks -- who released him in order to avoid paying his hefty $8.5 million salary -- had shown interest.

And the Seahawks ultimately got their guy.

