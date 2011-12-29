Sunday's game could be LaDainian Tomlinson's last

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- For 11 years, LaDainian Tomlinson has known where he was going to be and what he was going to be doing every fall weekend. For 11 years, he has pulled on either a Chargers or Jets jersey, walked out of a tunnel in some NFL city and heard the roar of a crowd. For 11 years, he has been getting paid to play the game he loves.

And it all could come to an end Sunday in Miami.

The future Hall of Fame running back admitted Thursday that it has crossed his mind that the Jets' regular-season finale in Miami could be his final professional football game. Tomlinson is in the final year of his contract, and the Jets need to win this game and get some outside help in three games to make the playoffs.

"There's definitely the thought that this possibly could be my last game," Tomlinson said. "You never know how things are going to shake out. For me, it just depends on the situation. I've said that before. I would love to keep playing, but if the situation isn't right, then I won't. This could possibly be my last game."

Tomlinson, 32, has played 169 regular-season games in the NFL, the last 28 with the Jets after spending nine seasons in San Diego. Though he's enjoyed his two seasons here, he said he isn't wedded to finishing up his career as a Jet.

"It doesn't have to be here. It could be another place," Tomlinson said. "I'm just open to playing football."

He's not open, however, to playing football on any terms. Before the season, defensive end Shaun Ellis walked away from the Jets when they offered him the veteran's minimum. Tomlinson indicated that he would not come back to play for significantly less than he thinks he's worth.

"I got kids, man. I mean, you know, I don't know. It would be hard for me to do that," Tomlinson said when asked if he would play for the minimum. "It's never been about the money for me, it really hasn't. But at some point, you have to close that chapter if it doesn't line up. You have to close that chapter, so I'll just wait and see."

Tomlinson heads into Sunday's game needing only 34 yards to pass Jerome Bettis for No. 5 on the all-time rushing list. He needs 474 yards to pass former Jet Curtis Martin for No. 4, but he sounds as if he would be content to finish exactly where he is.

Said Tomlinson: "It's weird, but this is how I see it. If this is my last game, I've enjoyed 11 years of playing football, playing a kid's game with two great organizations . . . There is nothing I can complain about, really."