Taylor Swift attends Jets-KC game with celebrity friends to cheer on Travis Kelce

The lights were so bright at MetLife, but they didn’t blind her.

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift. It’s been waiting for you.

(OK, technically, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend was in New Jersey.)

The international pop star made her way to the Jets game Sunday evening, coming out in support of the Kansas City’s star tight end just one week after showing up to one of Kelce’s games and setting the internet ablaze.

Swift, who has an apartment in Manhattan, eschewed Kansas City red, instead opting for a plain black top. She was accompanied by Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and was shuttled into MetLife through the loading dock before getting situated in Woody Johnson’s suite near the 50-yard line.

Her arrival came with plenty of pomp: As of Thursday, Jets secondary market ticket prices started at $124, which was up 43% from the week prior, according to TicketIQ. That was up to $206 on Sunday.

Jets fans, meanwhile, held out hope that her glittery presence would be enough to make their bad guys good for a weekend.

Proof that when she walks in a room, she can still make the whole place shimmer? Well, Swift even managed to overshadow Aaron Rodgers’ return to the sidelines.

Rodgers, recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in the opening minutes of Week 1, looked spry while ambling up the sideline in crutches with what looked like just an ankle brace. He appeared in good spirits and chatted with Pat Mahomes before checking out warmups.

He even got some face time with Mr. Swift ... erm ... Travis Kelce, that is.

No word if Swift and her new beau planned to escape MetLife the same way they did Arrowhead last week — in their getaway car.