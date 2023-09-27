Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's 'bold' appearance at Kansas City game but is mum about any relationship

Travis Kelce called an appearance by Taylor Swift at the Kansas City victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend “pretty bold,” but the All-Pro tight end insisted Wednesday that he wants to keep future details about their relationship private.

Kelce discussed the pop superstar's well-publicized appearance in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.” The younger of the Kelce brothers said it was “awesome” how everyone treated Swift during her time in his suite, and he was in awe of the way the 12-time Grammy Award winner connected with his mom, Donna.

“She looked amazing,” said Kelce, who had invited Swift to the game after trying — and failing — to gift her a friendship bracelet when her "Eras" tour made its stop in Kansas City. “Everybody was talking about her and in a great light. And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for [Kansas City] fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the stadium afterward, with the two-time Super Bowl winner joking they “slid off into the getaway car.” The convertible wound up heading to Prime Social Rooftop, a place to be seen in the upscale Country Club Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, which Kelce had rented out for a postgame soiree with the rest of the team.