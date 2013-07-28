Tempers flare at Jets camp

The pads can't come out soon enough. The Jets are just days into training camp, and tempers already have flared.

It began with Thursday's dust-up between veteran defensive lineman Antonio Garay and tackle J.B. Shugarts, followed by Friday's fisticuffs between cornerback Antonio Cromartie and receiver Vidal Hazelton.

The aggression isn't a bad thing, veteran linebacker David Harris said. "We're itching. There's been a couple scuffles out here, tempers starting to flare already," he said. "We put the pads on tomorrow, so we'll see -- we're going to find out who's real tomorrow."

Geno shows off his speed

One of the best plays of practice came courtesy of rookie Geno Smith, who broke free for a long run. "I know Geno ran that zone-read today and I'm not sure we tackled him," Rex Ryan said of the former West Virginia quarterback, who also completed a touchdown pass of more than 50 yards to Clyde Gates. "It looked pretty good."

For the second straight day, Mark Sanchez took reps with the first team. But Ryan said Smith will get his chance to practice with the ones -- though he wouldn't say when.

Rex in joking mood

Ryan has said he's not worried about his job security. But if things quickly go south for the Jets this season, he knows he won't be around in 2014. "It's safe to say I won't be here if we draft [Jadeveon] Clowney," he joked, referring to the South Carolina defensive end who's expected to be selected first overall next year. "I would just say that right now. I think we can say that without hesitation."

Jet streams

DL Junior Aumavae and CB Mike Edwards were activated from the active/PUP list and CB Darrin Walls came off the non-football injury list . . . K Nick Folk went 4-for-5 in field-goal attempts and Billy Cundiff finished 2-for-5 . . . DE Quinton Coples, who is down 13 pounds to 278, said of his adjustment to the OLB position: "I just mastered the D-line [position], now I have to master that as well."