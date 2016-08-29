Todd Bowles: David Harris might not be ready for Week 1

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Maybe the news on David Harris wasn’t so good, after all.

A day after sources told Newsday and multiple other outlets that the Jets’ middle linebacker and defensive leader would be ready for Week 1, coach Todd Bowles quashed some of that hope and said Harris might not be ready to play Cincinnati on Sept. 11 after all.

Harris left Saturday’s game against the Giants with a right shoulder injury. X-Rays, Bowles said Monday, came back negative. An MRI also came back negative.

“I don’t know,” said Bowles, when asked if Harris, 32, would be ready. “They said it was sore . . . It’s a bad bruise and let’s see how it gets into game week and see how he feels. Obviously, I’m sure David doesn’t want to miss but right now it’s too early to tell.”

Losing the veteran would be a significant blow to the Jets’ defense, which carried so much of the team last year and will start the year with a number of young or new linebackers. Harris hasn’t missed a game since 2008.

Notes: Dee Milliner sat out practice with a sore hamstring, but Bowles doesn’t believe it to be serious . . . The right tackle battle between Brent Qvale and Ben Ijalana is dead even about now, Bowles said, and they haven’t decided who will take Breno Giacomini’s spot if he’s unable to play. “I don’t have a clear-cut winner,” he said. “We’ll see going into the Philadelphia game” Thursday . . . Bowles said he hasn’t determined a starter at outside linebacker yet . . . Bowles said the Jets will only keep one kick returner and that decision will likely be based on performances in Thursday’s game.