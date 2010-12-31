Tomlinson OK if he doesn't run for 1,000

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - LaDainian Tomlinson knows exactly how many more yards he needs to reach that magical number, the one just about every NFL running back shoots for.

"I've been made aware, yeah," he said Thursday.

Tomlinson has run for 914 yards this season, leaving him 86 shy of 1,000. There's an outside chance he'll get to that mark when the Jets play the Bills in their regular-season finale at New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, depending on how much playing time he gets in an otherwise meaningless game.

It could be considered a significant achievement in a bounce-back season for the 31-year-old. He ran for a career-low 730 yards with the Chargers a season ago, the lone time he didn't top 1,000 in his first nine seasons.

"That's not important to me, getting a thousand yards," Tomlinson said. "Obviously, it would be a great accomplishment. But I came here to win a championship, not to get 1,000 yards. That's my main concern."

Tomlinson said he hasn't even had a discussion with Rex Ryan about the matter, nor did he seem as if he wanted to.

"I think we are both on the same page," Tomlinson said. "I don't care about it and I've had a bunch of 1,000-yard seasons. When it's all said and done, if I get 1,000 yards and we don't win a championship, then I haven't accomplished anything."

Perhaps, but wouldn't finishing the season with quadruple digits in rushing be a big confidence-booster and prove those wrong who thought Tomlinson would never even get close to sniffing that number again?

If you ask Tony Richardson, the guy who paves the way for Tomlinson and has blocked for his share of 1,000-yard rushers, that's not something Tomlinson is hung up on.

"From a team standpoint, yeah, it would be great to get him over 1,000 yards again," the fullback said. "But just in talking to him, he's had plenty of years with 1,000 yards. I don't think this is that important to him.

"So we are going to go out and just play our game, and just ground and pound. And hey, if in the flow of the game that happens for L.T., we will be very happy for him."

Nothing at the moment, though, appears to be bringing Tomlinson more joy than knowing he's going to be in the playoffs for the sixth time.

"Any time you get an opportunity to play in the postseason, it's precious," Tomlinson said. "I've been in a situation where I was sitting on my couch watching other guys and just wishing and hoping, 'Man, I wish I could be out there playing.'

"I think about how many more opportunities am I going to have to be in the playoffs and win that championship that I'm after?"