Video drama butts in on Jets' Mark Sanchez

It did not take long for the jokes to start, calling it Butt Fumble II in homage to the most infamous play of the Jets' 2012 season, when Mark Sanchez lost the ball after running into Brandon Moore's behind on Thanksgiving night.

This time Sanchez was not playing football in a brief video that surfaced on the Internet Tuesday. Rather, a person who appeared to be him was shown dancing with two young women, his bare rear end exposed to the camera.

In a later shot, what appeared to be his face could be seen, and he also was shown holding a bottle of wine and then smoking what appeared to be a cigarette of some sort.

The video initially was posted on terezowens.com, a site that boasts on its home page of "Real Sports, Real Dirt."

Deadspin.com reported that one of the women in the video was Alana Kari, whom it described as a "socialite" who had been on a trip to California's Napa Valley with friends, including Sanchez. She attempted to delete the video snippets but they survived long enough to be widely viewed on the Internet.

Sanchez endured a rocky 2012 season and now finds himself competing with rookie quarterback Geno Smith for a starting job. The Jets declined to comment on the video.

Andrew Kessler, an agent with Athletes First who has negotiated Sanchez's contracts with the Jets, did not return a message for comment.