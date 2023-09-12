Jets' Aaron Rodgers has torn Achilles tendon, ending his season, source confirms

The Jets’ worst fears were realized on Tuesday. Aaron Rodgers’ season is over.

An MRI revealed that Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles in his Jets debut Monday night, a league source confirmed. Rodgers got injured on the Jets’ first series of the game when he was sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd.

On the Jets’ fourth snap of the game, Jets left tackle Duane Brown tried to cut block Floyd, who bounced off and got to Rodgers quickly. Rodgers went down, stood up, looked at the Jets’ sideline, shook his head and then collapsed onto the turf, waiting for the medical personnel to run on the field.

It was chilling seeing Rodgers’ face as he looked at the sideline and how quiet the stadium got. Everything the Jets did this offseason and training camp revolved around Rodgers. The offense they run was built for and by Rodgers with help from coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

"I talked to him at halftime," Brown told reporters after the game. "I'll reach out to him for sure. I just told him that I love him."

The Jets showed resilience and heart by battling back to beat Buffalo, 22-16, in overtime, but losing Rodgers is devastating for a team and franchise that believed this could be a special year.

Rodgers’ resume and leadership raised expectations for the Jets. Having a four-time MVP gave them the belief that they would not only end their 12-year playoff drought, but they were legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Instead the Jets have a top defense — they got four takeaways and five sacks Monday — and they still need a quarterback. It feels a lot like last year. Zach Wilson will lead the Jets’ offense now, and at least for the foreseeable future.

“He still has a long way to go in terms of growth, but what you love about Zach is his mental makeup, the way he approaches every day and how much confidence he has in himself,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I thought today was a really good example of what we think of him and how he can play. He’s going to be great. He is.”

Saleh’s voice was cracking after the game as he talked about holding out hope and praying that Rodgers’ Achilles was intact. It’s a major injury with a long recovery and certainly puts Rodgers’ future as a Jet in question.

Players who have suffered a torn Achilles often say they don’t feel like they’re back to themselves until the second year after the injury. Rodgers will be 40 years old in December. He’s the ultimate competitor and likely won’t want his career to end this way, but it will be a long road back for Rodgers.

The Jets are expected to pursue a veteran who can come to back up Wilson or even replace him. The only other quarterback the Jets have is Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad and wasn’t active Monday night.

They could reach out to Tom Brady, but it seems unlikely the 46-year-old Brady will unretire again. Other candidates include former Falcon Matt Ryan, who now works for CBS, and free agents Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Colt McCoy. The Jets also could try and swing a trade for Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater or Andy Dalton.

The Jets have said they believe in Wilson and have seen growth from him since last season when he was benched twice and lost his starting job. Wilson has learned from Rodgers. But there were times Monday night that Wilson looked like the player from last year.

He completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The pick was a bad decision, and the touchdown was a brilliant catch by Garrett Wilson, who fended off Tre’Davious White and tapped it to himself twice before coming down with it.

"It hurts us as a team, but my job as a quarterback is I gotta step up, and I gotta be able to be as efficient as I can in that offense," Zach Wilson said after the game. "A lot of emotions. Week 1, Opening Day. Trying to learn as much as I can from this guy, but I gotta also make sure I'm ready to go."

The season opened with such high hopes for the Jets and their fans. You could feel the anticipation from the fans inside MetLife Stadium. They arrived early and were loud until everything turned eerily silent.

The Jets travel to Dallas this weekend to play the Cowboys on Sunday.