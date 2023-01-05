Jets OC Mike LaFleur: It would have benefited Zach Wilson 'to sit back and learn'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Mike LaFleur acknowledged that the Jets haven’t done enough to this point to develop Zach Wilson and admitted that they probably should have let Wilson watch a veteran quarterback play instead of just handing him the starting job as a rookie.

It’s the first time anyone in the organization admitted publicly that Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year, was not ready to lead the Jets.

“In hindsight,” LaFleur, the Jets' embattled offensive coordinator said, “it probably would have benefited [Wilson] just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran do it and just kind of grow in this league, kind of in the backseat watching and getting better in practice and through scout team and all that That wasn’t the course that we went. We’ve got to pick up the scraps and we’ve got to get back to work.”

LaFleur referenced how Aaron Rodgers spent his first three seasons watching Brett Favre in Green Bay and now Jordan Love is doing the same with Rodgers.

The Jets didn’t have a veteran quarterback to mentor Wilson and give him someone to compete with in camp last year. Mike White and James Morgan were the other quarterbacks on the roster. The Jets traded for Joe Flacco mid-season.

LaFleur said the Jets have to reflect and check for signs Wilson showed that they may have missed.

“We’re going to have to look back and see not necessarily red flags but what indicators were there that said he wasn’t ready,” LaFleur said. “Hindsight’s 20/20; it really doesn’t matter. We just got to learn from it, and we will.”

Wilson has been benched twice this season and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the fifth time when the Jets (7-9) play their final game Sunday in Miami. Wilson has thrown six touchdown passes and seven interceptions in nine games.

Robert Saleh has been adamant that the Jets are not giving up on Wilson and said, “through hell or high water, we’re going to figure out how to get him to where we know he can be.” LaFleur reiterated that, while also conceding that he and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese haven’t done enough for Wilson.

“Through two years we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said. “Any player at any position that isn’t producing to a level that they’re capable of, as a coach you failed them. There’s a two-way street with it. The players kind of meet you in the middle with it.

“We all know that Zach, he hasn’t played at his absolute best. He’s shown spurts. He’s shown the talent. It’s like Saleh said yesterday, through hell or high water we’re going to work with him. We’re going to with any of these guys. If they’re on this roster we’re going to work with them, period. And it’s not going to stop.”

There is legitimate question regarding LaFleur’s job security. Saleh went to bat for LaFleur this week, saying it’s important to avoid making “knee-jerk reactions that could derail what could be a pretty damn good football coach.”

Saleh obviously wants to keep LaFleur, but Jets owner Woody Johnson will have the final say.

The Jets’ offensive struggles have been glaring, and LaFleur holds himself accountable. They have gone two straight games without a touchdown and have scored four during this five-game losing streak.

“The last month has [stunk],” LaFleur said. “But I know there’s a reason for it and we’re going to grow because of it.”

LaFleur, whose father coached at Central Michigan and brother Matt is the Packers head coach, understands it’s “a production-based business” and his group isn’t producing. LaFleur wouldn’t address why he believes he still is the right man for the job. He said he’s concerned with doing everything he can to help the players and the organization.

“I grew up in a family of coaches,” LaFleur said. “My dad’s been fired. My brother’s been fired. Every coach is going to be fired at some point. It’s just the cycle. That doesn’t keep me up at night.

“I’m not going to try to advocate one way or the other,” LaFleur added. “I just know I’m going continue to grind until they don’t allow us to grind anymore.”

White limited. White showed up on Thursday's injury report as limited because of his ribs. He was a full participant on Wednesday. White missed two games because of fractured ribs.