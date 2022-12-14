Zach Wilson to back up Mike White for Jets against Lions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson is getting a promotion. It doesn’t mean he’ll be back on the field, though.

Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Wilson would serve as backup quarterback to Mike White this week. Wilson spent the past three weeks as scout-team quarterback and has been inactive on gameday. Joe Flacco will be the No. 3 quarterback.

“Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice, going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against, and working on all the different things that we’ve been asking him to accomplish.”

White was limited in practice due to the rib injury he suffered Sunday in Buffalo. Saleh said the Jets are preparing as if White will play Sunday against the Lions.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the draft last year, lost his starting job following a 10-3 loss in New England on Nov. 20. Wilson threw for only 77 yards that game and led the offense to just 2 yards in the second half.

His poor play was exacerbated after the game after he said, “No,” when asked if he felt he let the defense down. Several players have acknowledged it rubbed some in the locker room the wrong way. Wilson addressed the team three days later and apologized for how he was playing and for not publicly holding himself accountable.

When making the move to White, Saleh said they wanted Wilson to “reset” and work on his fundamentals, particularly his footwork. He’s been doing that while running the practice team. Wilson has worked extra after practice with quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, the former East Islip star.

Saleh has said “the intent” is for Wilson to play again this season. Saleh said his mindset hasn’t changed.

It probably would take White getting hurt or really struggling – which he hasn’t done yet – for Wilson to get in one of the remaining four games.

“I’m still in that same mindset with regards to Zach,” Saleh said. “He’s a very talented young man. Very talented young man. We’re in the business of developing guys.

“I’ve said it before this is Mike White’s opportunity. He’s attacking the heck out of the opportunity. He’s doing a great job with it. But at the same time we still got to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to develop Zach to a spot we know he’s capable of getting to. It’s not just the quarterback position, it’s every position.”

Saleh continues to say he’s taking this week-to-week and his decision will be what’s best for the team.

“You’re always team first,” Saleh said. “Always team first. The guys who put us in the best position to win will be on the field.”

Wilson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes in seven games this season with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards just three times.

White, in his three starts, has thrown for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s completed 62 percent of his passes.