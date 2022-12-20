Zach Wilson to start for Jets vs. Jaguars on Thursday night

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson will get another chance to prove he can lead the Jets to a victory in their biggest game in seven years.

The Jets’ playoff chances are dwindling. They need to beat Jacksonville on Thursday night to keep their postseason hopes alive and they’re trusting Wilson to help them in the Jets’ lone prime-time game of the year.

Robert Saleh named Wilson his starter for Thursday. Mike White, who has fractured ribs, will not be cleared to play.

This was expected after Saleh said Monday that White had to get through “a lot of hurdles” before he's cleared. Wilson took all the first-team reps in practice on Monday.

“I’m grateful as can be to be playing and playing here in New York.” Wilson said. “Really just going out there and trying to do my best. Support the guys around me and just put us in the best position possible. Just let the rest take care of itself.”

The Jets (7-7) have lost their last three games and are in ninth place in the AFC with three to play. Seven AFC teams make the playoffs.

This is a huge game for Jacksonville, too. The Jaguars (6-8) are right behind the Jets and trail the Titans by one game for first place in the AFC South.

Trevor Lawrence, who was taken first overall last year, one pick ahead of Wilson, is playing well. Lawrence has thrown 24 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

Wilson has six touchdown passes and six interceptions in eight starts. It’s hardly franchise-quarterback type of play, but Saleh said the organization and coaches haven’t lost faith in Wilson.

"No one’s going to give up on someone just because it just feels like it doesn’t show in Year 1 or Year 2, like move on,” Saleh said. “It takes time. The quarterback position, it takes time. There are quarterbacks through the history of time that needed just a little bit longer to find their groove.

“Zach got a lot of things that you just can’t teach. You just can’t teach some of the stuff he does. For him, it’s just learning the timing and rhythm aspect of it, the intermediate pass game and finding that consistency for fourth quarters. When he is in rhythm and he is hitting on all cylinders, it’s pretty cool, it’s pretty cool to watch.”

The Jets benched Wilson for three weeks while White ran the offense and showed that he can move the ball down the field. Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

White likely would have remained the starter had he not gotten hurt against Buffalo two games ago. He has been seeking outside doctors to clear him. The Jets doctors won’t.

“It’s going to be a week-to-week evaluation,” Saleh said.

The Jets have been happy with how Wilson has carried himself and come back from the “reset” that had him working with the scout team and inactive on game day. C.J Mosley said Wilson has shown more “confidence.” Duane Brown said Wilson has been “more carefree.”

Wilson said he reached out to some former NFL quarterbacks Steve Young, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner for advice.

“Some of the biggest things I took from it was where you want to get, this is just going to help you get there faster,” Wilson said. “The bumps, the ups and downs, it’s tough, but you’ll eventually make your way through it. Along the way, you’re going to learn a lot of really good lessons.”

Wilson said he rediscovered the “fun” in football when he wasn’t playing and watching White do his job, but he never lost confidence.

“I’ve always believed in myself since Day 1,” Wilson said. “Regardless if anybody does or not, I’ve always believed in myself. At the end of the day, I have a great support system. I think the guys around me believe in me, as well.

“I just want to go out there and just do everything I can to help them, help us get the job done offensively to help us win games.”