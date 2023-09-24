Jets fall flat on offense, lose to Patriots for 15th straight time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Make it 15.

The Jets, behind a mostly inept offensive performance, lost for the 15th time in a row to the Patriots, 15-10, on Sunday at soggy MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson was 18-for-36 for 157 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for the Jets, who fell to 1-2 with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City next on the schedule at MetLife next Sunday night.

The Jets totaled 171 yards of offense (38 on the ground).

Mac Jones was 15-for-29 for 201 yards and one touchdown for New England (1-2).

Trailing 13-3 in the fourth quarter, the Jets pulled to within three on a 13-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Nick Bawden with 5:24 to go.

The Jets got the ball back on the New England 10 with 2:44 left. On 3-and-15, Wilson was sacked in the end zone by Matthew Judon for a safety to make it 15-10.

The Jets, aided by a pair of missed New England field goal attempts, trailed 10-3 at the half.

The Patriots took a 3-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter on a 48-yard field goal by Chad Ryland, who later in the half missed attempts of 48 and 57.

New England made it 10-0 when Jones hit Pharaoh Brown with a 58-yard touchdown pass with 11:38 to go in the second quarter.

The Jets got on the board with 1:21 left in the half on a 52-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein (the Jets passed on a chance to go for it on 4th-and-2 after converting a 4th-and-1 earlier in the drive). The 10-play scoring drive featured nine running plays.

Ryland added a 51-yard field goal early in the third quarter to make it 13-3.

The Jets shuffled their offensive line after left tackle Duane Brown (hip) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Mekhi Becton moved from right tackle to left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker moved from right guard to right tackle and rookie Joe Tippmann made his first career start at right guard.