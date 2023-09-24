Same old story: Frustrating days continue for Jets receiver Garrett Wilson

Just before he was about to address the media after the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was told about the day had by Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen caught 18 passes for 215 yards and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to fellow receiver Mike Williams in Los Angeles’ 28-24 win over Minnesota.

Can you imagine a more fun day for a receiver?

Wilson probably dreams of having days like that. But for now, with Zach Wilson at quarterback and the Jets’ offense stalled, Garrett Wilson keeps having days like Sunday.

Frustrating days.

That’s why Garrett Wilson was seen on the sideline during the first half yelling and gesticulating at Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Probably a lot of the same stuff soggy Jets fans were saying to each other in the stadium.

“Just frustration that we’re not moving the ball,” said Wilson, who had five catches for 48 yards on nine targets. “That’s what it was. Defense was stringing together some stops. I felt like it was time to go. Time we put some points on the board. That’s all.”

Wilson said he has “all the confidence in the world” in Zach Wilson. If true, he might be the only one.

Perhaps more telling was Garrett Wilson’s answer when he was asked if he’s being used to the best of his abilities.

“You work so hard in the offseason, you grind all week, you play and you feel like you're at a certain level as far as how you are at football,” he said. “Just how I feel like I'm the best I've been . . . I feel like I'm in a really good spot as far as my ability and I don't feel like I've been able to put that on display, and that's for multiple reasons. I don't know what it may be, but I just know I'm ready. I'm going to make sure I continue to be ready and make sure that every time I take that field I’m confident in my ability no matter what's going on around me. That's how I feel about it.”

Is Wilson frustrated he’s not getting the ball more?

“Nah,” he said. “I’m frustrated we’re not winning.”

The Jets’ offense had one good drive. Trailing 13-3 in the fourth quarter, the Jets pulled to within three on a 13-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Nick Bawden with 5:24 to go.

“We got some momentum on our side,” Zach Wilson said. “I think that helped. I think, I think more than anything, it was just getting the ball rolling. I think we picked up first downs and it was like, ‘Finally. Here we go.’ ”

Garrett Wilson wasn’t jumping for joy about the one good drive, which came with the Jets in hurry-up mode.

“I mean, they were playing a little softer,” he said. “They were playing a little softer, and then we kind of stayed on the pedal . . . I wish we had done that a little earlier in the game, and on the last drive as well. But those are the type of drives I'm trying to bottle up, carry into next week.”