Johnny Manziel is ready to go

Johnny Football is ready.

The day before he’ll find out where he’ll be drafted, former Texas A & M quarterback Johnny Manziel said he can’t wait to start his NFL career. And start making believers out of people who doubt that he’ll make it big at the next level.

Too short? Too unscripted? Too reckless? Manziel is eager to address all the skeptics about his game.

“I don’t think you have to be a certain height, a certain mold, a certain type of anything,” said Manziel, who measured at just under 6-feet tall at the Scouting Combine in February. “If you want to be really good, put the time in, and play with a lot of heart.”

Manziel doesn’t know where he’ll go, and there has been plenty of speculation about his landing spot. The Texans appear ready to go with South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney or Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack at No. 1, but there have been suggestions the Rams could take Manziel as high as No. 2. Or he could go to the Jaguars with the third overall pick. Six of the eight teams at the top of the draft have quarterback needs, so it’s anyone’s guess where he’ll end up.

“I’m eager to extend my knowledge of the game,” said Manziel, who appeared at an NFL Play 60 event in New York, along with several other blue chip prospects in New York for the draft, which begins Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall. “There’s a lot of room for me to grow and learn and I’m willing to do it. Whatever situation I’m in, I’ll be eager to get with those coaches and get better.”

Manziel said he has already learned about how to get better, simply by breaking down on film all his games of the previous two seasons.

“I try to get better and eliminate those [bad plays] and play within the confines of an offense, get better and take what the defense gives me,” he said. “I go back and take a look at film, whether it’s with [ESPN analyst Jon] Gruden or whoever I’m around. I’ve dissected all these games in the past two years and said, “Man, I could have just done this and made it so much easier.’ I see that. I see that there’s room for me to improve.

“To say that I’m just a backyard football quarterback, I don’t think you do what I did in college just doing that,” he said. “I don’t think that’s extremely fair. I hear it, but for me, I know it’s all about my work ethic. My will to continue to get better is very alive.”