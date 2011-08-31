Johnson tells fake Titans' fans to shut up

Titans running back Chris Johnson seems to be finding out about the downside of Twitter during his contract holdout.

Johnson tweeted Wednesday to "fake Titan fans" to shut up. Fans are calling him greedy and saying his demands are too high.

Johnson went on to write, "I don't have a regular job so don't compare me to you and I can care less if uthink I'm greedy."

He earlier tweeted his thanks to people praying for him through his "situation."

Johnson has more than 441,000 followers on Twitter. He has refused to report until he gets a new contract. The Titans say they are willing to make him the highest paid running back in NFL history, but no deal has been reached.

The Titans' opener is Sept. 11 in Jacksonville.