Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels returning to Patriots as offensive coordinator, AP source says

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has agreed to become the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for the 48-year-old McDaniels. He will be entering his third stint with the Patriots, though this time as the first significant hire under new coach Mike Vrabel. McDaniels was the Patriots OC during Vrabel’s final three seasons as a player in New England.

The Patriots also interviewed Vikings assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Chicago Bears interim coach Thomas Brown and Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.

McDaniels was one of the longest-tenured assistants under former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, working for him a combined 15 years, including nine as offensive coordinator. The only breaks in his Patriots’ timeline came from 2009 to 2011, when he served as the Denver Broncos coach for two seasons, followed by a stop in St. Louis as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2011.

It’s a run that allowed him to be a part of all six of New England’s Super Bowl wins. He left after the 2021 season to become coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He held that post for two seasons before being fired eight games into the 2023 season.

McDaniels was also the quarterbacks coach during his previous run with the Patriots, and developed a tight knit relationship with Tom Brady. He now will be charged with mentoring Drake Maye, who just ended his rookie season.