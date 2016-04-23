Josh Norman, Washington Redskins agree to deal

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins signed cornerback Josh Norman on Friday, two days after the Carolina Panthers cut him loose.

Norman, one of the NFL’s top corners, became a free agent Wednesday after the Panthers rescinded the franchise tag, which would have paid him $13.9 million next season. The 28-year-old was holding out for a long-term contract.

Norman had a career-high four interceptions, 16 passes defensed and 56 tackles last season for the NFC champion Panthers.

He posted the hashtag “Hail” with several emojis on his verified Twitter account to announce he’d picked the Redskins over other suitors, and several new teammates congratulated him and welcomed him to Washington.

Norman visited the Redskins’ facility in Ashburn, Virginia, on Friday. After signing, he posed for pictures with family members and Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan.

Joining the Redskins was a much happier occasion for Norman than getting shown the door by the Panthers, who wished him well in a terse statement earlier in the week.

“After a number of conversations with Josh’s agent we realized that a long-term deal was not attainable,” Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said in a release. “We have decided to rescind the franchise tag freeing Josh to immediately become a UFA.”