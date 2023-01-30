Kansas City earns Super Bowl berth, beating Bengals on Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds left

KANSAS CITY — Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City reclaimed Arrowhead Stadium and recaptured the AFC championship.

Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left gave Kansas City a 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Sunday night at Arrowhead and put KC back in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in what also could be called the Andy Reid Bowl. Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons before coming to Kansas City in 2013.

Mahomes, hobbled by a right high ankle sprain, completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his legs that helped Kansas City reach its third Super Bowl in four seasons.

With 17 seconds left and Kansas City facing a third-and-4 from Cincinnati’s 47, Mahomes took off for the right sideline. He ran 5 yards for the first down and was pushed while he was out of bounds by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, who was flagged for the late hit.

The game might have gone to overtime if not for the 15-yard unnecessary-roughness penalty, which turned a potential 60-yard kick into a 45-yarder.

Mahomes had never beaten the Joe Burrow-led Bengals. Burrow was 3-0 against Kansas City, including last year’s overtime win at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. It led to some Bengals calling this field “Burrowhead,” which didn’t sit well with Kansas City.

“We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here,” Mahomes said during an on-field interview with CBS.

“Burrowhead, my [butt],” Travis Kelce said. “It’s Mahomes’ house.”

Burrow was 26-for-41 for 270 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Ja’Marr Chase had six grabs for 75 yards.

“I feel really good about the direction that we’re headed,” Burrow said. “We’ve been in this game two straight years. Won one, lost one. Obviously, this one hurts. We’ll come back stronger.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led Kansas City with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kelce had seven receptions for 78 yards and a score.

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones set up the winning points with a huge sack of Burrow on third down at the Cincinnati 28 with 42 seconds left. Skye Moore returned the punt 29 yards to the Kansas City 47, giving Mahomes good field position with 30 seconds left.

Kansas City still needed the good fortune of the personal foul to end its losing streak against Cincinnati and keep the Bengals from repeating as AFC champions.

“It aches,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Our goal is to win the Super Bowl. To be seconds away from getting back there and watching them celebrate, it’s horrible.”

Kansas City led 13-3 in the first half, but the Bengals tied it on their first possession of the third quarter. On third-and-6, Burrow connected with Higgins for a 27-yard touchdown with 9:54 to go in the quarter. The extra point made it 13-13.

Mahomes put Kansas City back on top on the next possession, rifling a 19-yard touchdown pass to Valdes-Scantling on third-and-10 with 4:15 to go in the third quarter.

Earlier in the series, Valdes-Scantling caught a pass on third down and was ruled short of the sticks despite extending the ball before he was down. Reid challenged the spot and it was overturned. Three plays later, Kansas City scored.

After Kansas City forced a three-and-out, Cincinnati got the ball back on an unforced Mahomes fumble at the KC 45. The Bengals went for it on fourth-and-6 from the 41 and Burrow hit Chase for a 35-yard completion. On second down, Samaje Perine got in the end zone on a 2-yard run to tie it again with 13:30 remaining.

Mahomes’ ankle didn’t appear to be bothering him as he led three straight scoring drives to open the game. He was 13-for-19 for 165 yards and a touchdown in the first half and Kansas City led 13-6 at halftime.

The touchdown came on fourth-and-1 from the Bengals’ 14. Mahomes rolled right and threw it to his favorite target, Kelce, in the end zone for a score that gave Kansas City a 10-point lead with 3:53 left in the half.