SportsFootball

Chiefs' Travis Kelce finishes first in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor...

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. Credit: AP/John Locher

By The Associated Press

Travis Kelce led all players in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end finished with 252,200 votes. Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has significantly increased his popularity.

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl pick, has 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s third behind Raiders rookie Brock Bowers (108) and Arizona’s Trey McBride (101) for most receptions among tight ends.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (250,082 votes) ranked second overall behind Kelce, ahead of Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, who is 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (242,352), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (239,526) and Lions quarterback Jared Goff (225,858) rounded out the top five.

The AFC and NFC rosters will be announced on Thursday.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) holds a...

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) holds a football after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2.

Retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as head coaches for the two conferences.

More football news

Pro Picks: Lions will beat the Vikings in showdown for the NFC's No. 1 seed5m read
Purdy's elbow injury will likely sideline him for Week 18, but isn't long-term concern for 49ers2m read
Netflix averages more than 30 million viewers globally for its NFL Christmas Day doubleheader2m read
Chiefs' Travis Kelce finishes first in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games
Browns undecided on starting QB against Ravens, coach said Thompson-Robinson, Zappe could both play1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME